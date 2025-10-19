What does the term “right wing” mean to you?

Seems clear to those on the so-called “left wing”, “right wing” means anybody they judge not sufficiently left. I mean, they are trying to primary Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman even though he voted with Biden 94% of the time but supports Israel and doesn’t think Trump is a fascist dictator – so they have called him a “right wing extremist.”

Melanie Phillips, journalist and conservative commentator from the UK, noted that the truth is now “right wing”, saying:

“Astoundingly, truth, evidence and reason had become right-wing concepts.”

If the “right” is truth, evidence and reason based, it makes sense that the opposite, the left, is none of those things.

That is true and I think it is unfortunate that it is because that indicates what was once normal and apolitical – as truth, evidence and reason are not exclusive to any ideological group – is not political and anything political does not require a basis in truth, it is based on whatever it takes to get people to believe it.

I can illustrate it, in Barack Obama composite girlfriend fashion, with a composite of discussions I have had repeatedly with different people on the left. Seeing some of the signs at yesterday’s open air “No Kings” cosplay conventions going on around the country triggered the discussion I have had about how supporting illegal immigration and climate “action” is mutually exclusive.

First, as a practical, scientific, and biological matter, scarcity matters. Every farmer or rancher understands scarcity and what the term “carrying capacity” means. Their lands are not infinite and while farmers rotate crops, deploy irrigation, and fertilizers to forestall it, arable land “wears out” with usage. If not addressed the land becomes fallow and cannot support growing anything of value. The same goes for anyone who has ever run cattle or other livestock. I grew up with livestock down in Mississippi where one acre of land provides enough grass to graze one cow. I’ve lived in Utah on and off for three decades, an environment quite different from my home state, and ranchers out here need 25 acres of range for the same cow.

So, like cows and crops, countries have a human carrying capacity of their own based on environment, natural resources, livable space, economic success and stability.

If, as is evident, the environmentalist left claims our environment is constantly being degraded by people and the systems necessary to support them, then what sense does it make that more people coming into America is consistent with their argument that there should be fewer people to “heal” our environment?

It doesn’t make sense. If they were consistent, they would support a strong border, tight immigration policies, and strict enforcement of deportation orders for anyone who slips through and is caught to keep population steady.

Their position is also inconsistent with something else they should cheer – which is the birth rates of Americans sinking below replacement rates. Lower birth rates means fewer people - which has been a long-term objective of the depopulation-minded climate alarmists, so they should see that as a bonus, right?

But they don’t.

With campaigns to stop deportation of “our neighbors” and to decriminalize illegal immigration because “we need more workers to harvest our arugula” to replace those not being born, they openly assert that we need more people, not fewer.

The weird thing is that as they accuse white, conservative Americans (aka the “right”) of xenophobia, when they prioritize brown skin over white, they are guilty of “leukophobia” (from Greek “leukos” meaning white), or the fear of white people.

Melanie Phillips is correct.

Truth, evidence, and reason is right wing.