Yesterday over on Facebook, I posted a link to the 1970 poem Whitey on the Moon by Gil Scott Heron as sort of a starting line for the “revolution”, the latest installation of which seems to involve mostly white people, mostly female and some beta males, who dusted off their walkers and electric mobility scooters to line street corners in “No Kings” rallies.

Heron also contributed another gem to American culture in a poem called “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”:

“There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock News and no pictures of hairy armed women Liberationists and Jackie Onassis blowing her nose The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb, Francis Scott Key nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash Englebert Humperdink, or the Rare Earth. The revolution will not be televised.”

That is from the 1970 spoken word album “Small Talk at 125th and Lenox”, which also included “Whitey”.

Since 1970, America has spent literally trillions to eliminate the conditions lamented in Heron’s protest album—but every collectivist revolution is sold as a struggle between the “haves” and the “have-nots”, so the rhetoric remains unchanged because the fire of revolution must kept burning.

In that respect, America presents a unique problem for would-be revolutionaries. The American free-market system has historically produced far more “haves” than “have-nots,” to the point that absolute poverty, having nothing, has been largely replaced by relative poverty, having less, or having things that are older or less desirable than those of others. More importantly, the system preserves opportunity. A “have-not” today retains the possibility of becoming a “have” tomorrow.

That raises an obvious problem. How does one foment revolution in a society where deprivation is limited and mobility remains possible? What can a committed comrade do to create the necessary unrest?

The answer, at least in theory, is twofold: cultivate guilt among the “haves,” and expand the ranks of the “have-nots.”

Most conservatives are familiar with the Cloward-Piven strategy, a 1966 proposal by sociologists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. Their idea was straightforward: overload the American welfare system to trigger a crisis, one that would justify replacing it with a more expansive, explicitly socialist structure, including a guaranteed annual income.

The American system proved more resilient than expected, continually absorbing additional strain through increased spending. At the same time, the broader population never internalized the level of guilt necessary to destabilize the system.

In practice, Cloward-Piven never fully delivered—or did it?

Decades of education and cultural messaging have produced a framework in which many Americans, particularly younger ones, are taught to view their own country as fundamentally unjust. Within that framework, a growing segment of the “haves” appears less interested in preserving the system that produced their prosperity and more interested in signaling moral awareness of its alleged sins. Virtue, in this formulation, is demonstrated not by sustaining success but by condemning it.

Even so, guilt alone is insufficient to produce a tipping point. The modern welfare state, for all its flaws, has proven capable of sustaining large numbers of people indefinitely. What was once intended as a temporary safety net has, in many cases, become a long-term condition. In some jurisdictions, the economic incentives tilt in favor of remaining within the system rather than reentering the workforce.

It is not an enviable life, but it is a survivable one. In the United States, even those at the bottom rarely face true starvation and that presents yet another obstacle to revolutionary fervor. People whose basic needs are met are less inclined to risk upheaval. Revolutions, after all, threaten the very benefits on which they rely.

So again, the problem persists: a system too productive to generate the level of desperation required for mass revolt.

Which leads to the next logical step.

If a revolution cannot be generated internally, it can be supplemented externally.

Some argue that support for illegal immigration is driven by long-term electoral considerations, the assumption that new arrivals will eventually become voters, but that is a slow process, measured in decades. For those seeking more immediate transformation, a different dynamic is at work.

The introduction of large numbers of people from different cultural, economic, and political backgrounds can create new fault lines. Not simply between “haves” and “have-nots,” but within the “have-nots” themselves. Competition for resources, differences in expectations, and conflicting understandings of opportunity and fairness can all contribute to tension.

In that sense, the objective is not merely to expand the lower tier, but to fragment it.

And fragmentation, historically, is fertile ground for conflict.

The revolution, as the old line goes, will not be televised. But if pursued along these lines, it will not need to be. It will unfold more quietly, less as a single dramatic event than as a gradual importation of instability into a system that once proved remarkably resistant to it.