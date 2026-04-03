Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jerry Geleff's avatar
Jerry Geleff
3d

Isn't it amazing that the very radical leftists of the sixties who stand on corners waving signs today admonishing the greatest republic on the planet (which has ruthlessly regular elections) about "kings", fomenting unrest over "inequality" are the ones who carry multi-thousand dollar cell phones to film their babyish exploits, while clutching their walkers, many provided by the state, and screaming into megaphone that cost in the hundreds of dollars, who left their comfortable homes complete with heating and A/C units, refrigerators stocked to the brim(again, many provided by the state and by extension the taxpayer) that even the Getty's and Rockefeller's didn't have, can't grab the simple concept that inequality exists EVEN in the communist systems they love? Except in those systems, the wealth is concentrated in even fewer hands.

This is what happens when history is not taught.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
3d

The fact that everyone and her brother (a certain member of Congress comes to mind) is trying to get to live here is totally and completely ignored by the Protest Class. The gist of your sentiments needs to be on the lips of every public official in this country, especially this year.

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