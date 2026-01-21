It has been so long since America has actually acted in its own—and the Western Hemisphere’s—interests that people are having a hard time recognizing it when it happens.

We have been so lax in defending our position in the Western Hemisphere that China—arguably our greatest strategic adversary today—has steadily expanded its influence in Mexico, Central America, and South America over the past two or three decades. It has done so through a deliberate mix of infrastructure finance, trade integration, resource acquisition, and diplomatic realignment, all neatly packaged under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In Mexico, China’s footprint is still comparatively limited, but it is growing. Beijing has focused on manufacturing supply chains—electronics, automobiles, and logistics tied to near-shoring for the U.S. market. While large infrastructure projects have faced political resistance, Chinese firms have increased investment in ports, rail proposals, and energy equipment, a development that raises quiet but serious concern given Mexico’s proximity to the United States.

In Central America, China has been more overt. It has used development loans and infrastructure promises to peel countries away from Taiwan. Panama (2017), El Salvador (2018), Nicaragua (2021), and Honduras (2023) all switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing after being offered ports, highways, stadiums, and telecom projects. Control and influence around ports near the Panama Canal has been especially strategic.

In South America, China is now a dominant trade partner. It finances and builds ports, highways, dams, power grids, and telecom networks while securing long-term access to oil, copper, lithium, soy, and iron ore. Chinese banks increasingly replace Western lenders, offering fewer political conditions—but creating deeper dependency.

Overall, China’s strategy is simple: economic leverage first, political alignment later. It creates durable influence without a formal military footprint.

It isn’t as if America was always this cavalier about its own strategic needs.

We annexed Hawaii. Boom. Done.

The annexation of Hawaii was neither a land purchase nor a conventional conquest, but the culmination of decades of economic influence, political coercion, and strategic calculation. By the mid-19th century, American missionaries and businessmen were deeply entrenched in Hawaii’s sugar economy. Reciprocity treaties allowed Hawaiian sugar duty-free access to U.S. markets, enriching American planters and binding the islands economically to the United States. When tariff policy later threatened those profits, annexation became the cleanest solution.

Hawaii’s strategic value was just as decisive. As U.S. naval thinking shifted toward global power projection—shaped by Alfred Thayer Mahan—control of mid-Pacific ports became essential. Pearl Harbor was increasingly viewed as indispensable.

The mechanism unfolded in stages. In 1887, King Kalākaua was forced to accept the “Bayonet Constitution,” stripping the monarchy of power and disenfranchising many Native Hawaiians. When Queen Liliʻuokalani later attempted to restore royal authority, American business leaders—backed by the U.S. minister and the landing of U.S. Marines—overthrew the monarchy in 1893.

President Grover Cleveland opposed annexation and delayed it, but the Spanish-American War changed the calculus. In 1898, Congress annexed Hawaii by joint resolution. Strategy and economics won. Popular consent did not.

Imagine the Pacific Theater of World War II without Pearl Harbor.

Now let’s talk about Greenland.

We tend to see the world through a Mercator projection, which badly distorts size and distance. The Earth is a sphere, and the shortest routes between the United States, Russia, and China are not straight lines across a flat map but arcs over the Arctic. Nearly every shortest missile and aircraft path from Russia and China to the U.S. East Coast runs directly over Greenland.

If you are going to cut Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles off at the knees, Greenland is the perfect spot to detect and launch counterstrikes. It’s like the perfect duck blind.

And since Canada elected a prime minister seemingly determined to cuddle up to China—worse than Justin Boyband Castreaux, Katy Perry’s next ex-boyfriend—the United States will have to take its own security seriously.

That is why Trump is hot to trot for his biggest real-estate deal.

This is not new. The United States has tried more than once to buy Greenland. In 1867—the same year it purchased Alaska—Secretary of State William H. Seward explored acquiring Greenland and Iceland from Denmark. The idea faded, but the logic was sound.

The second attempt was explicit. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold. Denmark refused, but still granted long-term U.S. military access, including Thule Air Base.

Then, as now, American interest in Greenland was driven by geography and security—not novelty or impulse.

You may not like Trump’s bombast toward the EU and Greenland, but there is a legitimate reason to figure out how to make a deal.

It is foolish to think otherwise.