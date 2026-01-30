As we enter America’s 250th year, I remain, as I have been for a long time, concerned about the challenges America faces, today and over the next 250 years.



This is not "Doomerism". In my view, we are facing some existential challenges that unlike challenges in the past, I'm not completely confident we are up to meeting - especially with a significant percentage of "Americans" on the other side.



I don't think I am alone in that view.

After a tough series of losses in our extended family a few years ago, I reflected on how it felt that my wife and I were now the oldest living people in our family line, writing:

“Last year, at about this time, I wrote a post titled “The Meaning of Home”, asking the question “Where do you consider “home”? In a few days, my wife and I, along with our gathered children, will journey back to our roots and extended families in Mississippi and Tennessee and today I realized that for the first time, I will be the oldest member of this family present at this gathering of kin. My Father-in -Law passed away in February of 2022 and the family home was sold later in the year. I was thinking about that today and remembered this post, written a decade ago (2013). It remains one that is closest to my heart: Where will we go for Christmas? For better than thirty-five years, that question had an easy answer. For three and a half decades, my wife’s extended family gathered at her maternal grandparent’s home in West Point, Mississippi. No matter how far away we were, and by far, we roamed the most, we were there. There was no question about going; we just went – because that is just what the family did. The trip home was not expected or demanded, we did it because we wanted – and maybe needed – to go. It was an annual pilgrimage cheerfully made.”

I’m beginning to feel that way about America.

If America passes into history, where will we go for freedom?

What happens when that safe haven is gone? What happens if there is no return to a safe harbor?

Look around, America is it. There is nowhere else.

As much as I regret thinking this way, the America of the future may not be the America of today. It may not be a union of 50 states under one Constitution, it may be 40 or even 25. It might not even be in North America. Just because something is one way today is no guarantee it will be that way tomorrow. Just like our family continues to observe our long standing traditions of being together at Christmas, so the family continues, just in a different form and different place.

There are forces at play seeking to destroy what took a Revolutionary War to start, a Civil War to sustain and all we must do is to see what is worth saving and save it.

We must fight for our family if we want it to continue and quite frankly, I’m not really seeing the recognition of the danger and the resolve I expect it will take to save us from a path to damnation.

I ended the 2013 essay this way:

“As much as I feel this for my family, I also feel it for my country. As much as I adopted people who were not blood relatives as my own, I consider my fellow Americans the same way. I react the way I do because I feel the same emptiness in my soul when I see the country I grew up in slipping away and I know that unless I do something, my grandchildren will never know the wonders that I have known, never have the chances that I have had, never have the life that I have been blessed with. I fear that they will not have the opportunity to live in a country that allows one to recover from stupid and self-inflicted wounds. That is why I fight as hard as I do. It’s why sometimes I am an unflinching ass. I love my country as I love my family. I ask you this: where will you go for Christmas?”

I guess I’m thinking a lot about that question these days.