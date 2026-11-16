Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Tom Juncadella's avatar
Tom Juncadella
4hEdited

Beautifully put. I recently started assigning a chapter from Sowell’s Basic Economics book, “Thinking Beyond Stage One” for my Yale students. Many of them come from affluent families and Ivy League circles, and it's often their first time being exposed to this historical and political perspective… which is quite worrying.

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Orion's avatar
Orion
6h

“Thomas Sowell explored how intellectuals become so invested in their visions that contradictory evidence seldom persuades them to reconsider.”

Like you said yesterday: when the evidence contradicts the theory, the evidence must be wrong.

Sowell also explored Lenin’s maxim on power and control, “who will beat whom,” by rephrasing it in an economic sense as, “who gets what at the expense of whom?”

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