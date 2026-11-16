Boris Yeltsin visits a Randall’s grocery store in Clear Lake, Texas

Male versus female. Black against white. Poor versus rich. The young blame the old. Culture versus culture. Conservative or liberal. Football, baseball, hockey, or golf? Ketchup or mustard?

Human beings differ in practically every dimension imaginable, and those differences create competing interests, preferences, ambitions, and desires. The question is how we organize a society in which millions of people want different things, frequently at the expense of what someone else wants.

One socioeconomic philosophy prioritizes individual choice, producing supermarkets with 50 varieties of toothpaste, ten kinds of toilet paper, aisles of fresh produce, and refrigerated and frozen foods from halfway around the world. These stores frequently include pharmacies, coffee shops, banks, florists, and garden centers.

This approach has produced sophisticated systems that track what individuals want and buy, overnight restocking, and supply chains capable of responding to changing preferences almost overnight. One remarkable example began in Rogers, Arkansas, when Sam Walton opened the first Walmart Discount City store on July 2, 1962.

Freedom of choice drives all of it.

In our competing visions of socioeconomic organization, choice is both the proxy for freedom and its practical expression.

The competing philosophy, which I will call coercive collectivism, encompasses those forms of socialism, Marxism, and communism that subordinate individual economic decisions to centralized political authority. Rather than allowing individuals to determine what they want, it places those decisions in the hands of planners who supposedly know what everyone needs.

Ironically, the collectivist pursuit of human perfection seems to culminate in eliminating choices. One brand, one product, one approved solution, and ultimately, scarcity. The committed collectivist regards individual choice as the problem because individuals cannot be trusted to make the “right” decisions. They might selfishly choose what satisfies their own wants, needs, and desires without considering everyone else’s.

Imagine the horror.

Thomas Hobbes identified three principal causes of human conflict: competition, distrust, and glory, or the pursuit of reputation. His famous bellum omnium contra omnes, the “war of all against all,” described the disorder he believed would characterize humanity without a common authority to restrain it.

Congratulations, collectivists.

Y’all have discovered that people are different, that their interests conflict, and that individualism produces competition. You have mistaken the ordinary disorder of human freedom for something that must be corrected by political authority and that disorder bothers you – a great deal, apparently.

What fascinates me is the appeal coercive collectivism seems to have among the highly intelligent, credentialed intellectual class and, simultaneously, among those at the bottom of the economic ladder. The middle seems somewhat less enthusiastic, although that may be changing.

The attraction is different for each.

For the intellectuals, collectivism offers the opportunity to organize humanity according to their supposedly superior understanding of how society ought to function. For those who believe themselves disadvantaged, it promises security, equality, and relief from competition. Fear and envy become powerful political instruments, and the intellectual class promises to satisfy both.

The problem, of course, is that they cannot satisfy everyone’s competing desires. Someone must decide who gets what, who pays for it, and whose interests must be sacrificed. To do that requires power and eventually, it requires coercion.

Friedrich Hayek understood that the attraction of deliberate social design was particularly powerful among intellectuals who believed rational planning could overcome the apparent disorder of spontaneous human cooperation. Ludwig von Mises explained why centralized economic planning lacked the market-price information necessary to allocate resources rationally. Thomas Sowell explored how intellectuals become so invested in their visions that contradictory evidence seldom persuades them to reconsider.

Yet coercive collectivism survives because its moral and intellectual appeal remains largely independent of its practical results. Its promises are judged by intentions, while its failures are attributed to circumstances, incompetent leadership, insufficient commitment, or historical accidents.

The theory is never wrong. Apparently, humanity just keeps implementing it incorrectly.

This is how an ideology becomes remarkably resistant to historical evidence. Its promises are treated as moral truths, while its failures are dismissed as unfortunate deviations from those truths.

Meanwhile, the supposedly chaotic free market continues doing something rather remarkable. Millions of individuals, pursuing their own interests, cooperate without anyone directing the entire enterprise. They produce, distribute, innovate, compete, and respond to the preferences of people they have never met.

Nobody needs to convene a committee to decide whether I should buy Crest, Colgate or Arm and Hammer Extra Whitening.

Free-market economies routinely deliver today what coercive collectivism keeps promising to deliver tomorrow.

And therein lies the problem for the committed collectivist - because tomorrow never seems to come.