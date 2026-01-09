This is more of me thinking out loud than some declaratory tome, but it is something I have been considering for a decade or so. I thought there is value in getting it out there for comment after I noted that many, if not most, of the leftist agitators around the nation tend to be angry AWFLs and radical and feminized men-children.

I realize that my research is limited to my fifty years of dating, marrying and raising a family with my long-suffering wife and partner and the changes and challenges we have faced together—but from that half century of learning, I have come to believe there is something deeply wrong in the way we now conduct our cultural and sociopolitical disagreements. It is not simply that we disagree—conflict has always been part of human life—but that disagreements which once belonged inside private, intimate partnerships where emotions can be worked through are now being acted out in public (where reason should rule), on a large scale, without restraint, trust, or the possibility of reconciliation.

I suspect a great deal of our social disorder stems from a breakdown in the most successful partnership in human history: the pairing of male and female as a cooperative team.

This is not a sentimental claim. It is an anthropological one. Across cultures, centuries, religions, and political systems, stable societies have been built on monogamous pair-bonding between men and women. It has never been perfect. It has always required compromise, sacrifice, and negotiation. But it worked—not because men and women are identical, but because they are not.

Western civilization did not arise from the denial of difference. It arose from the management of it.

Today, however, powerful ideologies are actively attempting to dissolve this partnership. They do so by insisting that sex differences are either irrelevant, illusory, or oppressive. That everyone is fundamentally the same regardless of biology, temperament, or evolutionary history. That any acknowledgment of masculine or feminine tendencies is a form of bigotry rather than a description of reality.

But reality keeps intruding.

From time immemorial, philosophers, theologians, and social observers have recognized that men and women bring different energies, instincts, and priorities to the table. Not reducible to anatomy—this is not about plumbing—but about orientation: toward risk and security, abstraction and relationship, competition and cohesion. These tendencies overlap, of course, and exceptions abound. But patterns matter. Denying them does not eliminate them; it merely drives them underground, where they express themselves destructively.

What once happened inside marriage—argument, negotiation, reconciliation—is now happening in the streets, in politics, and on social media. The private arena that taught adults how to disagree without annihilating one another has collapsed, and its lessons have not been replaced.

A husband and wife argue because they must continue living together. That constraint forces discipline. You learn when to push, when to yield, when to forgive. You learn that being right is often less important than preserving the partnership. That the other person is not your enemy but your complement.

Public life has no such discipline.

When disagreement is no longer grounded in personal obligation, it becomes performative. Moral outrage replaces persuasion. Victory replaces understanding. Entire groups talk past one another because no one is required to make peace at the end of the day.

In that sense, we are witnessing a very ugly, very public war of the sexes at precisely the moment when mutual dependence has never been higher. Modern life is complex, fragile, and tightly coupled. It requires cooperation, patience, and long-term thinking. Instead, we are atomizing—encouraging men and women to go their “independent ways,” as if independence were the highest virtue rather than a temporary stage of development.

This ideology of radical autonomy promises freedom but delivers isolation. It treats commitment as a trap rather than a stabilizing force. It dismisses monogamy as outdated without offering a functional replacement capable of sustaining families, transmitting values, or socializing children.

And children, inconveniently, still exist.

The final irony is that as society drifts toward a kind of national divorce—between sexes, between political tribes, between moral frameworks—no one seems eager to claim responsibility for the next generation. We speak endlessly of “the future,” yet recoil from the obligations required to create one worth inheriting. Kids become bargaining chips, abstractions, or statistics—burdens no one wants custody of because they are “too difficult,” too damaged, too demanding.

But children are not awful. They are unfinished. They require exactly what we are abandoning: stable partnerships, negotiated authority, modeled restraint, and adults willing to subordinate short-term gratification to long-term responsibility.

Civilization is not built by people who always get what they want. It is built by people who accept limits—biological, moral, and social—and then make something beautiful inside them. The partnership between male and female was one of those limits, and also one of our greatest strengths.

We dismantle it at our peril.

We can continue pretending that differences don’t matter, that commitment is optional, and that private discipline can be replaced by public shouting. Or we can rediscover the quiet, unglamorous truth our ancestors understood instinctively: that civilization begins not in legislatures or protests, but in households—where two imperfect people learn to live with one another without burning everything down.

If we fail at that, no amount of politics will save us.