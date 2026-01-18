When a marriage goes bad and the couple hangs on too long, it rarely ends quietly. Resentment replaces goodwill, every disagreement becomes existential, and eventually one or both partners begin saying and doing things from which there is no coming back. That is where the United States is now, not at the point of irreconcilable differences—we passed that exit years ago—but at the point where one party has begun openly threatening retaliation and revenge when it regains control, crossing lines that cannot be uncrossed.

Prominent Democrats are no longer even pretending otherwise. Hakeem Jeffries, Ro Khanna, and influential voices like Jennifer Welch are openly talking about prosecutions, impeachments, and packing the Supreme Court—not as sober matters of justice or constitutional necessity, but explicitly as payback. The animating impulse is not law enforcement, it is revenge. Donald Trump must be punished, his supporters broken, and the institutional balance of the country reshaped so this sort of challenge can never happen again.

This is one partner looking across the law office conference table and saying, “If you don’t give me what I want, I’m going to burn the house down with you and the kids in it.”

I was against ending the filibuster in the Senate, but the past few weeks have caused me to reconsider because this is not routine partisan bombast; it is the coarse language of vendetta. Of settling scores. Of using state power as a weapon rather than as a trust and before the inevitable protest arrives—yes, Republicans have said ugly, intemperate, even reckless things over the years. No one disputes that but the difference is not tone, it is conduct. The Democrats are not merely speaking harshly; they are already in active defiance of federal law while occupying positions of power.

It is a distinction with a difference, in a functioning republic, the party in power has a non-negotiable duty: enforce the law and keep the peace, even when it is politically inconvenient. Unity may be aspirational, but order is foundational and today, Democrats have inverted that duty by treating obedience to law as the offense and lawbreaking as a moral virtue and as long as it advances their preferred outcomes, immigration enforcement is obstructed, federal authority is challenged, riots are reframed as “mostly peaceful” and jurisdictional nullification is celebrated.

The message is unmistakable: the law is legitimate only when it serves us.

As for the Democrats who will read this and complain that I am being one sided, in this case there is only one side. The genesis was an infidelity on the part of several blue states to duly passed laws governing the process of immigration and what happens when those laws aren’t followed. You can grouse all you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that you have been cheating for a very, very long time and you decided to not only do it openly but to flaunt it during the Biden years.

This is the moment in a marriage when one spouse openly admits the vows no longer apply. Not quietly, honestly or regretfully, but defiantly. At that point, counseling is no longer a serious option. At any rate, who would even conduct it? Both sides are entrenched, but only one side is insisting that fidelity itself is the problem.

Something fundamental is broken and it is not just trust alone, it is the shared assumption that the rules bind us all. Once that assumption disappears, everything else becomes transactional. Power replaces principle. Force replaces persuasion. Every election becomes a do-or-die struggle because losing no longer means waiting your turn—it means prosecution, institutional sabotage, and permanent exclusion from legitimacy.

The question, then, is not whether major upheaval is coming, but rather what form it will take, and whether it will be navigated intentionally or stumbled into blindly. History suggests that societies rarely drift into stability once this stage is reached. It is a point of no return.

Imagine the position of the White House in this analogy. Reconciliation is usually best for the kids, stability has value, and continuity matters—but infidelity is not a minor breach. It is a deal breaker because it signals something deeper: the abandonment of shared obligation. Is it wiser to cling to a partner who has demonstrated that vows mean nothing when inconvenient, or to accept the chaos of a clean break rather than live under permanent betrayal?

This is the choice facing our country. Pretending this is just another rough patch is promoting a lie and pretending “both sides” are equally responsible for the present moment is a falsity, a cowardly dodge. One party is openly signaling that it will use the machinery of government to punish enemies, reengineer institutions, and excuse lawlessness in service of ideology.

That is not a disagreement over policy. It is a rejection of the marriage itself.

There are moments when preserving the form of unity does more damage than acknowledging its collapse. We are at the beginning of that stage now. What happens next will not be decided by speeches about norms or appeals to civility. It will be decided by whether the country is willing to confront the reality that one partner has already walked away—and is daring the other to pretend otherwise.