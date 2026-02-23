Of course, I owe who I am to my teachers—both within my family and the small town version of the Mississippi Public School System. My public-school teachers knew my parents, and some knew my grandparents. My first-grade teacher taught my dad in third grade, so my perspective on education is influenced by that. When I got to college, I noticed those at the head of the class were instructors, not teachers.

Big difference.

Assume for a moment that the following questions are valid:

What if there were a job that was, in fact, the most important job in society—not the most glamorous, not the highest paid, not the most publicly celebrated—but the most important in terms of long-term civilizational survival?

What if there were a class of people who, through hundreds of thousands of years of lived human experience, were highly intelligent and uniquely attuned—biologically, psychologically, and emotionally—for nurturing, teaching, and shaping the youngest members of society until they were mature enough to survive on their own?

And what if those same people were systematically incentivized to stop doing that job in favor of something else society declared more important—corporate law, finance, executive management, institutional prestige?

Wouldn’t you expect the output from that first job to decline over time? Maybe slowly at first. Maybe subtly. But inevitably. And if that job were foundational enough, wouldn’t the consequences eventually become catastrophic?

It doesn’t sound like a good situation, does it?

And yet, here we are.