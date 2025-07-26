We have a radical fringe on the right, people who believe extreme things that are pretty far out of the realm of reality - some examples would be QAnon and the sovereign citizen/ “America is a corporation” folks. Every group has these outliers because every member of any group has slightly different beliefs and opinions. There is a distribution of variants that generally follows the traditional bell curve shape, maybe skewed, but generally that shape.

In observations of the political right, it is easy to see that the beliefs held within these fringe groups are a distinct minority.

The same can't be said about the contemporary political left.

QAnon may be a fringe on the right but BlueAnon is the mainstream of the left.

For example, here are some things that are widely supported by the American left:

They believe Trump colluded with Russia to win in 2016. A recent poll found that 69% of Democrats believe the Russians hacked the 2016 election and changed the outcome. Contrary to direct evidence that contradicts them, they believe in the “fine people” and US soldiers were “suckers and losers” hoaxes. Video evidence proves the former never happened and the latter was a single biased report that has never been corroborated. They believe the right engages in widespread voter suppression and that voter suppression is responsible for election outcomes. The political left argues that voter suppression (e.g., voter ID laws, felony disenfranchisement, or polling place restrictions) is a dominant factor in Republican electoral victories, often portraying it as a deliberate, widespread conspiracy to disenfranchise minority voters. They believe in the "defund the police" movement. That position rests on the belief that reallocating police budgets to social services will address systemic racism and reduce violence. The idea that defunding police will directly resolve these issues or lower crime rates lacks empirical support. Cities like Minneapolis and Seattle, which experimented with defunding, saw mixed results, with some reporting spikes in violent crime (e.g., Minneapolis saw a 21% increase in homicides in 2021). A historic favorite of the left is global cooling/global warming/global climate change catastrophism. Left-leaning activists and politicians have claimed that climate change will lead to apocalyptic outcomes within very short timeframes (e.g., 10-12 years until irreversible catastrophe, as popularized by figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019). Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a cure-all: Some on the left advocate for UBI as a solution to poverty, inequality, and job loss from automation, often presenting it as a proven fix. There is no large-scale evidence that UBI can sustainably replace welfare systems or address structural economic issues without massive trade-offs (e.g., funding challenges, inflation risks). The belief in UBI as a universal solution often overlooks these untested complexities. Gender is entirely a social construct: a large segment of the left asserts that gender is entirely a social construct, detached from biological realities. While social constructs influence gender roles and expression, the claim that biology (e.g., chromosomes, hormones) plays no role, simply contradicts established science. Communism works; it just has never been implemented correctly. This is false because historical attempts reveal systemic flaws that persist regardless of execution. Centralized planning, as seen in the Soviet Union’s famines (e.g., Holodomor, 3-7 million deaths) and Mao’s Great Leap Forward (15-45 million deaths), fails to manage complex economies due to the "knowledge problem." Suppressing individual incentives, evident in Cuba’s stagnant production and East Germany’s lagging economy, undermines productivity and innovation. Enforcing collective goals inevitably leads to authoritarianism, as shown by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge (1.5-2 million killed) and North Korea’s oppressive regime. Consistent failures across diverse contexts like Yugoslavia and Venezuela demonstrate that communism’s core principles - centralized control, elimination of private property, and suppression of dissent - are inherently unworkable, not merely poorly implemented. A fetus is merely a tumor, therefore an abortion does not end a human life. This position oversimplifies the biological and ethical complexities involved. A fetus, unlike a tumor, is a genetically distinct organism with the potential to develop into a fully formed human, possessing unique DNA from conception and exhibiting organized development (e.g., heartbeat by 6 weeks, brain activity by 8 weeks). While a tumor is a mass of abnormal cells with no developmental purpose, a fetus follows a predictable trajectory toward personhood, as supported by embryology and equating the two ignores this potential and the ethical weight of terminating a developing human life, which many argue warrants consideration as a moral entity, even if not yet a fully realized person. Thus, abortion involves ending a potential human life, distinct from removing a pathological growth. I could add America is evil/racist/imperialist, pillaging is an example of reparations, crime is a construct of the white ruling class, Trump is a fascist/dictator/authoritarian, America is ruled by an oligarchy and so on.

Of course, these are not a complete compendium of the extreme beliefs and the counterargument from the left will be “Not everybody believes all of that” – while that may be true, the Democrat rhetoric, platforms, policy offerings and campaigns always seem to include some or all these examples.