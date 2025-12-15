The recent revelations of massive fraud in Minnesota’s pandemic relief programs raise a disturbing question that extends far beyond accounting irregularities: What happens when those charged with safeguarding public funds view fraud not as a crime, but as an acceptable form of wealth redistribution?

The premise deserves serious consideration, the idea that one concept involves reparations, not only reparations for slavery, but class reparations seems to explain a lot.

During the 2020 protests, certain progressive voices did indeed attempt to reframe looting as a form of reparations, suggesting that property destruction could be understood, if not condoned, as righteous anger against systemic oppression. While these views were controversial even within progressive circles, they represented a troubling logical endpoint: when the world is divided strictly into oppressors and oppressed, traditional moral boundaries become negotiable.

It’s a hop, skip and a jump from redefining reparations as looting to perpetrating taxpayer fraud at an institutional level under the justification of “From each according to their abilities to each according to their need.”

This ideological framework, when adopted by those in positions of oversight, creates a perfect storm for unchecked fraud. Consider the scale of what allegedly occurred in Minnesota—hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds intended for feeding children during the pandemic instead allegedly enriched individuals through shell companies and fake meal counts. Fraud on this magnitude doesn’t happen in silence. It requires patterns, paper trails, and red flags that should have triggered alarm bells at multiple levels of government oversight.

Yet, the alleged fraud apparently continued for years.

The question is why. Was it incompetence, understaffing, or something more insidious—a collective looking away based on who the beneficiaries were?

While most of the individuals being prosecuted for perpetrating the fraud are minorities—the worst so far have been Somali immigrants—I’m going to bet that most of the people suborning the fraud at the federal, state, and local levels are going to be identified as white progressives who believe their actions were righteous.

But there is no such thing as righteous fraud.

If administrators, auditors, and officials subscribed to an oppressor/oppressed worldview, as I suspect happened, they might have genuinely convinced themselves that aggressive scrutiny of predominantly minority-run organizations constituted racism itself. In this framework, the real crime wouldn’t be financial fraud but rather the “systemic oppression” that necessitated such desperate measures in the first place. Enforcement becomes optional when ideology dictates that the “right people” are finally getting “their share.”

This represents a profound corruption of public trust that transcends partisan politics. Taxpayer funds allocated for specific purposes—in this case, feeding vulnerable children and treating autism—are not society’s conscience money available for unilateral redistribution by sympathetic bureaucrats. When officials decide they know better than the law, they’re not practicing social justice; they’re practicing authoritarianism with a progressive veneer.

The implications extend beyond Minnesota. How many other pandemic relief programs, infrastructure projects, or social welfare initiatives have been compromised by this same ideological capture? When oversight becomes selective based on the identity of potential fraudsters rather than the evidence of wrongdoing, every program becomes vulnerable.

Moreover, this approach ultimately harms the very communities it purports to help. When fraud goes unchecked in the name of anti-racism, it strengthens the hand of those who genuinely are racist and want to eliminate beneficial programs entirely. It provides ammunition for critics who claim minority communities can’t be trusted with public funds.

Sure, those in charge allowed organized theft of taxpayer money but most tragically, it means that resources intended for genuinely vulnerable people—in this case, hungry children—never reached them. The “righteous” fraudsters were stealing from the American taxpayers and hungry kids.

The solution requires uncomfortable honesty. Progressive values and rigorous financial oversight should not be incompatible; indeed, they should be complementary. True equity means ensuring the public funds targeted reached their intended beneficiaries, regardless of who might be perpetrating fraud along the way. It means understanding that looking away from crime doesn’t fight oppression, it merely perpetuates a different form of it.

I’m going to bet that when we turn over more rocks, we are going to find more snakes—maybe too many. My worry is that this physical realization of a progressive agenda item is so pervasive and widespread, people will not have the courage and fortitude to root out all of it.

If we cannot trust public officials to enforce the law effectively and impartially, regardless of their sympathies, then we have lost something essential to functional government. Ideology, however well-intentioned, cannot be allowed to override accountability. The real test of our institutions isn’t whether they can identify oppression—it’s whether they can pursue justice without fear or favor, even when it’s ideologically inconvenient.