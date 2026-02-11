Unlicensed Punditry

Alan Gideon
3h

Language - defining terms - is critical to any rational discussion, which advocate groups don't really want. They want submission. So they constantly change the definition of terms. Groups will co-opt a word or phrase and are-define it to fit the group's purpose (commonly shouted), to the detriment of actual conversation. The latest regarding AI is talk around the edges of re-defining "personhood" (another invented term). An Isaac Asimov story is one thing; allowing human beings to be reduced in status to that of a man-made device is simply immoral.

Linn McCabe
2h

Yes, confusion of our language seems purposeful and goal oriented, and definitely Babylonian-esque.

I hadn’t thought about the role of AI in this trend, but AI has existed for long enough to be useful in driving everything we see and read—we get more of what we view, by design.

In addition to English word definitions morphing, there’s another layer of challenges to communication, and a move toward confounding language: illegal immigration and lack of assimilation.

Learning English was once required. *We* now embrace other languages and cultures (ie, “press 1 for English”) *we* have embraced various holidays which emphasize our differences, integration has been discouraged, and silos have been created; an “us vs them” mentality is encouraged across the board, creating chaos by design.

Words and AI applied via strategic algorithms have been weaponized in the war to divide us for quite some time, but the level of sophistication is now in hyper fast-forward.

