I’m beginning to wonder if the Western world is not so much under attack as it is simply living through a recurring prophecy.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about the Tower of Babel. Was it a literal historical event, or an allegorical warning about what happens when human beings arrogate to themselves powers too vast for them to responsibly wield?

The question came to mind after reading several pieces about artificial intelligence. The common thread in those stories was this: we, the public, are not seeing the full picture. We have access to the free versions and the slightly more capable paid versions, but the real horsepower remains in the labs. Allegedly, the frontier models are approaching something close to autonomous problem-solving—identifying issues and resolving them without direct human prompting.

It’s not HAL refusing to open the pod bay doors just yet, but enough credible insiders are expressing concern that it’s worth paying attention.

I’m not anti-AI. Like the Internet—or firearms—it is a tool. Whether it is used for good or evil depends on the human being behind it. In the limited time I’ve experimented with it, I’ve noticed something interesting: it has developed a kind of intuition. The prompts no longer require hyper-specific instructions to yield useful results because the programming increasingly intuits what you mean. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t get things wrong, but it has become markedly more fault-tolerant in just a year.

Still, it raises a deeper question. Are we, like the Babylonians in Genesis, becoming arrogant enough to place ourselves on the level of God? The Old Testament records several moments when humanity attempted precisely that—the Flood, Sodom and Gomorrah, the Plagues in Egypt, Jericho—and those episodes did not end particularly well for the humans on the wrong side of the equation.

Even if you don’t believe in prophecy—or in God—you can acknowledge this: the most consequential human development is language. Communication is how we establish shared meaning. It is how we agree upon what the natural world is and what it is not. Yet when words are untethered from fixed meaning—when a word can mean anything—it ultimately means nothing. The result is fragmentation. Society fractures into smaller and smaller linguistic tribes and while we may use the same vocabulary, the meanings diverge so radically that genuine communication soon becomes impossible.

That, too, sounds familiar. The confusion of our language seems purposeful and goal oriented…and maybe even a bit Biblical.

Genesis 11 describes the people as unified: “the people is one, and they have all one language.” Their ambition was to build a city and a tower “with its top in the heavens,” to make a name for themselves. Many modern interpretations treat the account as a primitive explanation for linguistic diversity. But perhaps it also contains a warning for technologically ambitious civilizations.

In verse 6, God observes: “And now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.”

That line is the hinge. Nothing restrained. No limits. No humility.

The purpose of the tower was not merely architectural; it was theological. It was an attempt to collapse the distance between man and God—to demonstrate parity.

The response was decisive:

“Let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech. So the LORD scattered them abroad… and they left off to build the city.”

The project did not fail because of a structural flaw. It failed because communication collapsed. Once shared meaning dissolved, cooperation became impossible.

I believe the Bible was written by men but inspired by God. At times it is allegorical, at times historical, but always rooted in observed reality. It is less a collection of fairy tales than a record of patterns—patterns of human ambition, overreach, and correction.

History does not repeat because we are ignorant of it. It repeats because we are arrogant in spite of it. We do not fail to learn; we choose not to apply what we know when it conflicts with what we desire.

So, as I read about AI growing more autonomous, about language growing more elastic, about man increasingly confident in his own genius—I think about the story of the Tower of Babel.

One wonders.