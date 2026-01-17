Jonestown Massacre

Fighting insomnia at 1:30 AM this morning and careful not to wake my wife or sleeping dogs, I wandered downstairs to my office, cranked up my computer, and turned on the TV to find images from a city council meeting. A nurse was speaking—she was trembling and crying, completely freaking out. She was afraid to leave her house. The local elementary school was closed because parents were afraid to send their kids. Her entire neighborhood was sheltering in place. She was afraid to go to work.

It looked like a scene from a horror or disaster movie, like one of those where mankind has been wiped out by some nuclear holocaust or pandemic and the survivors have been locked in sealed bunkers for a century and are afraid to go outside.

She said she was a natural-born citizen, but because she and her kids were brown-skinned, she was paralyzed by fear they’d be picked up and deported if they encountered ICE agents. She was completely convinced government agents were hunting her.

And she is not alone.

It’s false, it’s intentional, and it’s nothing less than cruel what’s being done to people. The level of fear progressive Democrats have induced in their supporters is truly amazing and utterly despicable at the same time. Their ability to false-frame situations has achieved the status of high art.

Consider this example: I’m an old, pasty white dude who wants a new GMC 2500 AT4X truck, but I decide not to buy one because I don’t want to spend that kind of money right now (never mind that it would barely fit in our garage and my wife won’t let me). Am I not buying because of finances, or because I hate the dealer? What if the dealer’s owner is a racial minority? Does that make me a racist too? I want a gas burner instead of an EV—am I now a climate denier?

Given how things work today, Democrats would find a way to say yes to all of it. I’m a hater, a racist, probably an economic terrorist for not stimulating the economy.

The effect of true art is to emotionally engage its audience, to coax a feeling from the observer. I know from experience how that feeling can overcome a person. I had it when we visited St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican a few years ago. I was flooded with emotion, stunned into silence and on the verge of tears after stepping through the doors.

Man, when it grips your soul, you have no choice but to be still and let it wash over you.

I get how it can happen, how emotion can completely take over.

That is how I know that what the Democrat propaganda machine has done to Kristi Noem, ICE, and its employees is nothing short of pre-WWII German or Japanese mass inculcation, and approaches an art form.

The pinnacle of performance art these days isn’t found in museums—it’s when Democrat leadership gets in front of their base or finds a camera and expounds on things that aren’t happening for reasons that don’t exist, started by comments or acts people aren’t saying or doing, masterfully creating a vision of events that simply doesn’t agree with reality.

What really gets me is the cult behavior. You can’t spend five minutes on the Internet without seeing some rando lefty moron posting about how Trump is exactly like Mussolini, promoting a line-by-line listing of what Fascism is, so completely convinced America is just like WWII Italy they can’t even believe it. Of course, not a damn bit of it is based in reality—every element provably false—but the left has so altered language, created new definitions (like my truck example), and propagandized their supporters to such a degree it borders on induced mass psychosis.

It is truly cult behavior, and I watch in amazement at how this asymmetrical cult dynamic works.

People hold a common misconception about cults—that there must be a leader like Jim Jones or Reverend Sun Myung Moon before there can be a cult. That isn’t true. While charismatic leaders are common, ideological cults can form around belief systems or movements without a single central figure.

Radical political movements exhibit classic cult-like characteristics: absolute certainty in their worldview, purity tests, shunning of doubters, and viewing opposition as evil rather than merely wrong. The progressive left has become precisely this—an idea-based cult with distributed authority where members police each other for ideological purity, where the ideology itself has become the unquestionable authority.

The nurse crying at that city council meeting isn’t responding to reality. She’s responding to carefully constructed narrative designed to terrify her into compliance and activism. That’s not governance. It is manipulation and cult indoctrination.

The worst part of it is the people doing this to her and others, claim they are the good guys—even though by their actions we they know they aren’t.

They simply don’t care.

One must break a few eggs to make an omelet or a few people to incite a “revolution”.