Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Cindy McCann's avatar
Cindy McCann
9h

If ever the term "Nailed It" held more water...this bucket of truth makes that cake with icing on top. Mr. Smith. I can only say ; "Thank God for You". Brilliant.

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
8h

“Fascism is the melding of corporate & political power” in the words of its founder, former communist Benito Mussolini, “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state". It is totalitarian & differs from its close sibling communism in that it has a thin veneer of capitalism in it; under communism The State owns both means of production & distribution & dictates the outcome. Under fascism The State allows large corporations to take control of both means of production & distribution yet dictates the outcome. They are/have always been/will always be two sides of the same coin. The “fascism!” charge anymore has morphed into a cheap & overused insult against one who is disagreed with politically.

The label came about after the launch of Operation Barbarossa (Germany’s attack on the Soviet Union) June 22, 1941 when the Soviets started referring to the Germans as “fascist invaders”. Democrats first instituted the charge against GOP candidate Thomas E. Dewey in 1948 & have leveled it against every GOP politician since.

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