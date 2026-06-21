Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
1m

I've had different companies and different insurance policies over the years I had a vehicle, and never once went through anything like that! Yikes!!

Reply
Share
Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
7m

“Progressive” says it all.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture