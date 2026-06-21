You ever try to do the right thing only to have it completely reverse on you?

I just ended the most frustrating two weeks of back and forth via something I never expected.

We just moved from Utah to Tennessee and you may or may not know that you need to re-apply to move your health and auto insurance from one state to the other - because different states have different requirements and not all insurance companies operate in every state due to different requirements.

Back in February, I got tired of GEICO constantly raising our auto rates, so I quoted several nationally known companies since we knew we would be moving. I settled on the one with Flo and Jamie.

So here’s the thing.

Being the dutiful, law abiding citizen I am, we closed on our house in Collierville on May 26th and since we had legal residency, I called Progressive on Friday morning of May 29th, notified them of the residency change and worked through a policy and pricing that met the Tennessee standards.

Progressive has a rider that covers glass breakage. You can pay an extra few dollars a month and get a plan that has a $50 deductible for glass breakage rather than falling under the existing $500 collision deductible we had in the Utah version. Due to the restrictions in place, this rider is not offered in Utah, but is in Tennessee, so knowing my truck still has the original windshield from the factory, I figured I would go ahead and sign up - the law of averages was bound to catch up with me.

And it did.

Late that Friday, I was tooling down I-240 on the way home from so errand and I took a hit. I assume it was a rock but it hit so far down in the passenger corner of the glass I assumed it hit the steel “A” pillar and not the glass. I saw no immediate damage from the driver’s seat, so I chalked it up to a near miss and went on with my tasks of the day.

But the following Sunday, after the truck was parked in the sun all day on Saturday as we were unloading boxes, Debbie and I hopped in to make our initial Costco run to stock up the house, she noticed there was a crack that started to run. No chip repair for this one.

I called SafeLite to get an estimate and they said, “Turn it in on your insurance and see what they will pay and then we can give you an estimate”, so I did.

Within a week, I got a call from Progressive wanting more information about the “incident”. I told the agent that I was alone when it happened, there was no other damage, and I was prepared to pay for the glass myself because whether the insurance covers it or not, I have to get the windshield replaced to get it registered in Tennessee. I just needed them to tell me if they were going to fall under the new policy or the old policy so I could just get it done.

Then the third degree started. They wanted to know if I stopped to check it out, if anyone else saw it, if I had pictures of the truck before the incident, and the names of anyone I told about it. I reiterated that it was unremarkable at the time, rock hits happen on the highways, I didn’t see any damage, didn’t pull over and didn’t really talk to anyone about it. It seemed a non-event at the time.

So, a week later I get a call from another representative of Progressive asking the same questions and I gave the same answers, noting my frustration that all I wanted to know was if they were going to cover it under the new policy or the old one. He asked me why I changed coverage, and I noted I had moved from one state to the other and they offered different coverage in Tennessee, so I took it.

I told him I didn’t care, I had to get the windshield replaced, I just needed them to give me a yes or no so I could get SafeLite rescheduled for the fourth time.

Fast forward to Monday of this past week and he calls my wife and grills her about it. I had already told him that nobody was with me when it happened and if he needed me to sign an affidavit for the incident, I would gladly do it because it was what it was. I felt like Progressive was accusing me of a crime over a windshield. I told him if I was trying to defraud them, I wouldn’t have noted I was ready just to pay for it and if I waited three weeks and turned it in, nobody would have questioned it - but it happened the way it happened and I just wanted the windshield replaced.

He wanted to see the receipt from the Costco trip with the date on it.

We agreed, I downloaded the electronic copy and called him to see how to get it to him and that is when I lost my temper - he implied that my wife was being uncooperative and evasive and he was going to need to “finish” his interview with her after he saw the Costco receipt.

I just about lost my mind.

I reminded him that she had no knowledge of the incident because she wasn’t there and a Costco receipt didn’t prove she was with me when she saw the crack because we used my membership card.

I said that I don’t make a habit of taking daily pictures of my windshield, so I have zero additional proof of the timing of the incident and if they don’t believe me, then just deny the claim. He said “I’m just doing my job”, and I reiterated that I was prepared to pay out of pocket for the glass and not involve them at all, but he said that it was now on “the record” and he had to finish the process and give the information to his management to make a decision.

I blew my top and told him that I was withdrawing the claim (that I wasn’t going to file in the first place) and that we had already wasted more time than the windshield costs ($384).

After all the time expended on this from the Progressive side, they don’t have to pay the claim, but I guarantee it cost them more than the windshield cost for the “investigation” - and it cost them a customer because I am getting more quotes on my auto and home insurance now.

I’ve never witnessed anything like it. I get why they are doing what they were doing, but I began to feel like I was being accused of something serious, you know, like illegally “parading” on January 6th in DC.

I just needed a frigging yes or no and instead, I got a lesson Franz Kafka could have written.