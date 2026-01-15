During my morning foray into the cold with Murph and Ellie, I was listening to some news updates before my morning edition of the Ruthless podcast and I heard some back bench Democrat House member—so obscure, I never heard of him before this morning and an hour later, don’t remember his name—say that the only reason for the DOJ investigating fraud in Minnesota is that Trump hates the Somalis. He went on to say that the Trump White House is chock full of racists, that J.D. Vance hates Haitians, Stephen Miller hates Latinos and that shared hate is the only reason they are using ICE to “terrorize immigrant communities.”

So, my mind works the way it works, and I started thinking about parallels to the current criminal situations as related to ethnicity and race and as it turns out, white people organize to commit crimes, too. They do the fraud thing—especially in Minnesota. According to Chairman Walz and his commissars, Ellison, Frey, Klobuchar and Smith, gangs of white people wearing 100% cotton Gant khakis, Ralph Lauren Egyptian cotton long-sleeved shirts under Orvis sweaters and Merrick hiking boots are running rampant in Minneapolis daycare centers.

Honkies do other organized crimes as well. Pretty much every Caucasian, Northern European ethnicity has a mob—the Italians, the Irish, even the Russians are examples.

So, in Walz World (not to be confused with Wayne’s World), it appears that to prosecute a group of Somalis for massive welfare fraud, deporting Haitians for visa overstays or loss of Temporary Protected Status, or to prosecute a Latino gang for importing and selling drugs or for human trafficking, that is based solely in racism, but to do the same to a batch of Italian, Irish or Russian mobsters is not.

If we even notice mob prosecutions anymore, they are met with approval because it means law enforcement and the justice system is doing the job we expect it to do. Nobody accuses federal prosecutors of anti-Italian bigotry when they dismantle a crime family. There are no press conferences decrying anti-Irish prejudice when Boston gangsters get indicted. When Russian oligarchs face money laundering charges, the conversation centers on the crimes, not the ethnicity.

It makes one wonder why the difference.

The answer reveals an obvious truth about contemporary Democratic politics: certain immigrant communities have been transformed into political assets, human shields against accountability. When law enforcement investigates credible allegations of fraud or criminal activity within these protected groups, Democratic politicians reflexively deploy the racism card, regardless of the evidence.

This isn’t advocacy for immigrant communities—it’s exploitation of them. By insisting that any law enforcement action targeting certain ethnic groups must be motivated by hatred rather than evidence, Democrats create a bizarre two-tiered system of justice. White criminals get prosecuted based on their actions. Minority criminals get a chorus of politicians claiming their prosecution is proof of systemic racism, regardless of guilt or innocence.

The perverse implication is that certain ethnic groups should be functionally immune from investigation. That members of politically favored communities committing actual crimes should escape consequences because prosecuting them might look bad optically. This isn’t equality under law—it’s the soft bigotry of lowered expectations wrapped in social justice rhetoric.

Thomas Sowell was once asked why slaves were primarily exploited black Africans and if with racism was a factor—Sowell rejected that idea and posited racism had little to do with it, it was because they were plentiful, useful and available.

The same is true for the minorities in America Democrats choose to import and support – they are exploited simply because they are plentiful, useful and available. Democrats will use them, just as Tim Walz is using them, to accuse the right of racism. The actual immigrants involved, whether innocent or guilty, are merely props in a larger political theater where accusations of bigotry substitute for substantive policy debate.

Anybody with two brain cells left to rub together should realize this.