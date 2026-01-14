Sometimes, and more often than ever these days, I sit back in slack jawed disbelief about the things we debate. The most mystifying is when we debate the undebatable—the universal truths of life. I have flashbacks to the early fall weekends between my late high school and early college days, when a bunch of 18 and 19 year-olds sat around a campfire, getting drunk and debating subjects in which we had zero experience and really knew not a damn thing about.

After thinking more deeply about the Supreme Court hearing yesterday, what lingered with me was not the politics but the mechanics of what I was watching: a rigorously evidence-bound process being asked to do something it was never designed to do. Courts do not rule on aspirations, moral intuitions, or cultural sentiments; they rule on the evidence placed before them and on how the law applies to that evidence, and where the law grows ambiguous, judges turn to precedent, statutory construction, and constitutional scholarship rather than metaphysics. That constraint is not a weakness of jurisprudence but its defining strength, and yet it exposes a growing problem—courts are profoundly ill-suited to resolve disputes rooted not in facts but in the denial of reality itself.

There are things that are simply true, not rhetorically true or politically contingent, but true in the way gravity is true: the sun rises and sets, hot and cold describe real physical states, water is wet, and male and female are biologically distinct categories of human beings. Those truths can be subdivided endlessly, refined into edge cases and rare conditions, but refinement does not negate reality any more than twilight abolishes the distinction between day and night. Exceptions do not dissolve categories; they presuppose them.

What stood out during the hearing, particularly from the Court’s liberal wing, was not a serious engagement with evidence but an almost studied refusal to define terms at all. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s questioning, in particular, seemed less interested in understanding what the law meant than in discovering whether the meaning of “sex” could be fractured into enough conceptual fragments to avoid ever anchoring it to biology. The method was not argument but evasion—an effort to keep definitions perpetually open, contingent, and therefore malleable to future authority.

But remember, KBJ is not a biologist, so she has that going for her.

The case itself, ostensibly about biological males entering women’s sports and spaces, was almost secondary to the deeper issue on display, because once “sex” is severed from biological reality, the law loses its referent entirely. At that point, sex is no longer something the law recognizes; it is something the law manufactures. The role of the court quietly shifts from applying rules to facts to managing meanings themselves.

Justice Alito was all over this one, asking if sex can't be defined, how in hell can you make a discrimination claim based on it?

A friend remarked afterward that this approach was setting up something impossible to govern, but the longer I thought about it, the clearer it became that the opposite is true. This framework does not eliminate governance; it demands omnipresent governance. When reality is treated as indeterminate, nothing can be left alone, because every identity requires adjudication, every boundary requires enforcement, and every disagreement requires an authority empowered to decide which definition applies in which context. If sex is no longer biological, then someone must determine what it is every time it matters—school boards, medical panels, regulatory agencies, courts, legislatures—and once that machinery is built, it cannot stop operating.

Under this logic, sports cannot function without oversight, prisons cannot classify inmates without litigation, schools cannot separate facilities without policies and appeals, and even language becomes regulated because speech itself must conform to officially sanctioned definitions. The irony is that a movement that claims to be dismantling systems of control is constructing a world in which authority must intervene everywhere, constantly, because nothing is allowed to remain self-evident.

This is where the administrative state enters as a necessity. A society that denies universal truths cannot rely on custom, clarity, obviousness, or shared understanding; it must instead build bureaucracies to manage what require none. Boards replace boundaries, guidance replaces reality, and regulation fills the vacuum left by the rejection of obvious facts. Courts were never meant to define reality, but when they are pressured to pretend that reality itself is negotiable, they become one more node in an ever-expanding apparatus of control, adjudicating not disputes but existence itself.

That is how moments like yesterday’s hearing multiply and ultimately penetrate our society—not because the system is failing, but because we are demanding that it govern that which should never have required governance at all.