When Citizens Became the Problem
The long transformation of American government from servant to master
Admittedly, I have never conducted academic research on this particular organizational theory. What I have done for over more than four decades in business, is observe organizations form, grow, succeed, and decay. Across sectors—corporations, nonprofits, trade associations, and government agencies—the same pattern appears often enough to justify a general conclusion: most institutions pass through two distinct identity phases over the course of their lives.