Even today, five years hence, I continue to stand by what I said in the aftermath of the 2020 election and subsequent challenges—when I said that I do not have convincing evidence there was fraud, but I do not have convincing evidence there wasn’t.

I still find the responses to the post-election challenges woefully insufficient, especially the conduct of the Supreme Court and the multiple procedural dismissals in other courts. I think it is important to understand the basis for my reasoning as to why I still question the validity of 2020.

There are two types of reasoning we all use daily: Deductive and Inductive.

Deductive reasoning moves from general principles to specific conclusions. It’s about logical necessity: if your premises are true, your conclusion must be true. The classic example is:

All humans are mortal (general principle)

Michael is a human (specific case)

Therefore, Michael is mortal (guaranteed conclusion)

In deductive reasoning, you can achieve absolute proof within the logical structure. If the premises are true and the logic is valid, the conclusion is certain. Mathematics relies heavily on this—once you accept axioms and definitions, theorems follow with absolute certainty. However, the catch is that your conclusion is only as reliable as your premises.

Inductive reasoning moves from specific observations to general conclusions. It’s about probability rather than certainty. For example:

The sun has risen every day in recorded history (specific observations)

Therefore, the sun will rise tomorrow (general prediction)

With inductive reasoning, you can’t achieve absolute proof—only strong support or high confidence. No matter how many white swans you observe, you can’t conclusively prove “all swans are white” (and indeed, black swans exist). Science uses inductive reasoning extensively: we observe patterns, conduct experiments, and build theories that best explain the evidence. The theories become more credible with more supporting evidence, but they remain provisional—always open to revision if new evidence emerges.

The key difference: deductive reasoning preserves truth (valid logic + true premises = true conclusion), while inductive reasoning amplifies information (specific cases → broader claims) at the cost of certainty.

The 2020 election actually illustrates how inductive and deductive reasoning can lead to competing interpretations when people start from different premises or weigh evidence differently:

The “fraud is rare” argument Democrats always advance relies on inductive reasoning: systematic audits, investigations, and prosecutions have found very few cases of fraud relative to votes cast. From this pattern, proponents conclude fraud is uncommon and unlikely to affect outcomes.

The “something’s wrong” argument the right supports also uses inductive reasoning: various anomalies, irregularities, resistance to transparency measures, or statistical patterns suggest problems exist even if not definitively proven. From this pattern, proponents conclude the system has significant issues.

Both sides are actually using inductive reasoning—they’re just weighing different evidence and drawing different conclusions about what’s most probable. Neither has deductive proof in the strict sense, because we’re dealing with incomplete information about a massively complex system

It is for that very reason I find the voter roll controversy interesting. While states refusing federal requests might indicate something nefarious, they might also reflect federalism concerns, privacy protections, or distrust of federal overreach. This is the challenge with circumstantial evidence—it requires interpretation.

People tend to demand high standards of proof for claims they disagree with while accepting lower standards for claims they favor. This happens across the political spectrum on many issues—not just elections, but also things like police misconduct, corporate wrongdoing, or scientific claims.

What would genuinely deductive proof of widespread fraud look like? You’d need premises like “X ballots were cast” + “Y were legitimate” + “X-Y changed the outcome” with each step verified. That’s extraordinarily difficult to establish either way in a decentralized system, which is why the debates persist.

Since trust is involved and as we have past behavior as an input—most recently the revelation that 315,000 early vote ballots were certified in Fulton County, Georgia —without the required signatures in a state Trump was prosecuted for questioning the vote counts—I lean heavily toward the nefarious side because the more evidence we collect, the closer we come to the reasoning shifting from inductive to deductive.

And as an old logic professor of mine use to say, “Deductive is declarative.”