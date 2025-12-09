A couple of years ago, I was curious about Queer Theory because it seemed to be modelled on Marxist Critical Theory. The more I read, the more I concluded that the discussions in those papers were combinations of Fantastic Four level physical transformations, the suspension of disbelief of horror films, plots worthy of the great writers of science fiction and fantasy, all with a little Communist Manifesto added to glue it all together.

I’m sure it is a coincidence that as movies, TV shows, and other entertainment became less interesting to most regular people, the academic and scientific research papers began presenting as if they were more graphic novels and less actual research.

Yeah, that was sarcasm.