Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
4h

Arresting BO and Hillary would be a start. Remember they cite this many times - NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. By arresting them and being totally transparent in the release of the incriminating documents, will show one justice system that works for all. They had no problem arresting Trump on 'trumped-up' charges, building fake dossier, and lying to congress.

We would not be stooping to their level, but sometimes in order to catch a pig you have to get down into the mud too.

We need one justice system for all, no longer the Elites and the Peons. That was supposedly to end when we got rid of England and the King. Instead, we have users and abusers of the law. That needs to be examined, and the abusers dealt with.

We will not turn into them, but instead once they are handled according to the law, we will have shored up the foundation of law-abiding citizens and the concepts that our founding fathers laid out. Remember NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW must work both ways, otherwise we have a Caste type system and that only works until the peons revote.

dave walker
5h

Appreciate this perspective. I’m in agreement, nobody will face any consequences because they are bad people that lied and manipulated the country. It’ll just be used to get the hopes of the base excited, then disappointed later.

