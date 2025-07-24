In my insomnia riddled mind – currently at 3:10 AM Mountain Time - it seems this whole Obama saga we have been living for about 18 years now is an example of what happens when immoral people deem themselves morally superior.

It also reminds me of what John Adams wrote in his letter to the Massachusetts Militia in 1798:

"We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition, Revenge or Galantry would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

John Hinderaker at Powerline proposes a good question that I began to consider as I watched Karoline and Tulsi begin to lay out the information that has been released on how a plan was executed to 1) prevent Trump from winning, 2) to obstruct his administration after he won and 3) destroy his businesses, his family, and to put him in jail - all to prevent his re-election (and to keep what is coming out from coming out).

Hinderaker rightly asks “What’s the crime?”

He writes:

“Conservatives are now salivating at the thought of people like Barack Obama, James Comey, and John Brennan in handcuffs and orange jump suits. But the obvious question is, what crime did they commit? It is not enough to toss around the word “treason.” Treason is aiding an enemy in time of war. Telling lies and misrepresenting intelligence to drag down a Republican administration is reprehensible, but it is not treason. And it is not a crime to tell lies in order to gain political advantage or to harm a political opponent. It happens all the time.”

Too often the justice we seek simply isn’t possible. Maybe it is possible to hang the charge of seditious conspiracy on some, the same charge that Merrick Garland’s prosecutors applied to some J6 defendants, but that is only going to hold for those with the dirtiest hands – maybe Brennan, Clapper, Comey and some of their toadies – but the folks at the top, to whom a criminal standard of reasonable doubt would be applied, will never see the inside of a courtroom. These people aren’t stupid, while they may have left a trail of breadcrumbs but they know where the line is, so they will not wait at the crime scene, with smoking gun in hand, for the cops to show up.

The first inclination is to “Lock her up” or “Send Obama to GITMO” - when we must know that is simply not going to happen. As satisfying as they would seem, we need to understand that we left tar and feathering and riding them out of town on a rail centuries ago. Maybe leaving those behind was wrong, but even in that time, those were extra-legal punishments applied by the public to shame those who broke the public’s trust.

And what happens when the culprits – and their supporters – have no shame?

I wrote yesterday that there is an entire fantasy world that depends on Orange Man Bad – but that world doesn’t exist without a culture behind it, one consisting of people who are - and will always be - impervious to any evidence that Orange Man Not Bad and multiracial former President Barry Sotero, Commander of the Tides and First Postmodern Light Worker, is.

Even given that, those two colonial era punishments are a clue to what IS possible.

Since the genesis of these breaches of the American code of “Truth, justice, and the American Way” are sociopolitical, maybe that is how we punish the political party that was behind this - by applying the same standard to them as has been applied to President Trump and his supporters.

For the past two decades, Democrats, leftists, and progressive social “activists” have established the rules, maybe we should follow them by cancelling them, publicly shaming them, defunding them, suing the crap out of them, jailing them for ignoring Congressional subpoenas, auditing them, and generally working to assist the Democrat Party in destroying itself.

That, I think, is our first instinct - at least it is mine. General George S. Patton did tell his troops that “No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country.”

Can we do that without turning into them? Would playing by their rules result in a downward spiral that ends in the least common denominator?

Those sure seem to be valid questions as we try to figure out what to do.

But as I sit here feeding coffee to my insomnia, I find myself in violent agreement with John Adams about the whole whale and net thing.