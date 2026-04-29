Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
1h

Obamacare was never intended to provide healthcare to more people, to make it more affordable, accessible, or anything like that.

It was marketed as doing all of that, but the intention through its language was clearly different.

It was designed to make health INSURANCE more accessible, less affordable, and more profitable for insurance companies. No effort was given to make it easier on patients or doctors.

And undoubtedly, it was intended to give massive insurance industry kickbacks to all who voted it into existence.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

But but but judging by results is discriminatory! Not every human is equally abled!! You must be a cultural supremacist!!!

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