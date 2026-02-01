Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
14mEdited

There is a sad belief among some Christians, including some LDS, that Christ came to excuse all bad behavior. He did not. Christ came as the only acceptable sacrifice for all of the sins of mankind. The Left has weaponized people’s empathy, and the average person doesn’t understand how he has been played. The Left now dominates the union known as Big Education, and every child and teen that has not been well grounded by their parents will fall prey to all of their simplistic so-called solutions to the country’s problems.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture