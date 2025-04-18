Pennsylvania Governors Residence Bomber Cody Ballmer - Rasputin Look-Alike

Supporting radicals, revolutionaries, the politically violent, criminals, and illegal aliens is really nothing new for the Democrat Party.

For about sixty years, the Democrats have been providing cover and making excuses for groups like the Black Panthers, Students for a Democratic Society, the Weather Underground, the Symbionese Liberation Army, ANTIFA and BLM.

Below is a sample list of notable bombings, murders, and kidnappings in the United States attributed to leftist radical groups from the 1960s through 2025, based on available evidence. The focus is on groups like the Weather Underground, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS)-aligned factions, the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), the Black Liberation Army (BLA), and others identified in historical records.

1960s

August 7, 1969: Marine Midland Building Bombing (New York City)

September 18, 1969: Federal Building Bombing (New York City)

October 7, 1969: Armed Forces Induction Center Bombing (New York City)

November 12, 1969: Manhattan Criminal Court Bombing (New York City)

1970s

March 6, 1970: Greenwich Village Townhouse Explosion (New York City)

March 1, 1971: U.S. Capitol Bombing (Washington, D.C.)

1971–1972: Nationwide Bombing Campaign by the Weather Underground, New World Liberation Front (NWLF), and others

May 19, 1972: Pentagon Bombing (Arlington, Virginia)

January 2–4, 1973: Recruiting Centers Bombings (Portland, Oregon)

June 13, 1974: Gulf Tower Bombing (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

1974–1975: Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) Crimes

1971–1975: New World Liberation Front Bombings (San Francisco Bay Area)

May 31, 1975–1978: George Jackson Brigade Bombings (Seattle and Northwest)

1973–1981: Black Liberation Army (BLA) Murders and Robberies

January 26, 1980: Firebombing of Nguyen Thanh Hoang (Arlington, Virginia)

1980s

1981–1985: United Freedom Front (UFF) Bombings

1981–1985: May 19th Communist Organization (M19CO) Activities

1990s–2025

1990s: Animal Liberation Front (ALF) and Earth Liberation Front (ELF) Actions

After the dismantling of groups like M19CO and UFF in 1985, leftist radical terrorism dropped significantly, partly due to the end of the Cold War and loss of communist support. The FBI and scholarly sources (e.g., CSIS) report no confirmed acts of leftist bombings, murders, or kidnappings by similar groups from 1985 to 2025.

I would note that what was defined as “leftist radical terrorism” didn’t really drop, it merely transformed into lawfare and “acceptable” political violence. Former radicals went underground, many into academia – Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn and Kathy Boudin – several others like Joanne Chesimard (Assata Shakur) and Mumia Abu Jamal are venerated in their exile or imprisonment.

For example, Michael Brown attacked a police officer - which is not a minor crime. The Democrats supported the riots and demonstration in the aftermath based on the "Hands up, don't shoot" lie. Obama's DOJ investigated the Ferguson, Missouri police department, finding virtually no racism but still issued several federal restrictions and requirements to cast the illusion of racism. That unrest morphed into the larger accusations of national systemic and the wanton killing of young black men, none of which had any basis in fact.

When the narrative was set, George Floyd came along and fit the mold so perfectly, his death led to the two years of explosive ANTIFA and BLM protests/insurrections/riots/arsonfests which were clearly supported by Democrats – so much so a sitting Democrat Senator/Vice President called for support of a bail fund to free any arrested and detained during these “fiery but mostly peaceful” activities. Now there is evidence that the Minneapolis police were trained to restrain suspects in the same manner Floyd was restrained and that, combined with the fact Floyd had more drugs in him than used to subdue a large land mammal, it appears this was yet another “Hands up, don’t shoot” farce.

In the wake of George Floyd came others.

Democrat supported political violence is back in vogue, brought back heroes of the revolution like Luigi Mangione (a murderer), the Rasputin-looking Cody Ballmer (the registered Marxist who firebombed the Pennsylvania governor’s residence currently occupied by rising Democrat star Josh Shapiro). Kilmar Ábrego García (an illegal alien and alleged MS-13 member with deportation order pending since 2011), is a current favorite.

It isn’t a surprise; it is a pattern.