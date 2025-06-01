Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
7h

"It is the classic fallacy of our time that a moron run through a university and decorated with a Ph.D. will thereby cease to be a moron. ~H L Mencken

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6hEdited

Having been a professional academic but with a practical background and conservative values I can affirm that most campus faculty went from college to graduate school to a university department with their only practical experiences being internships or post-doc positions leading to eventual full time tenure track positions. Their campuses resemble special wildlife preserves for likeminded intellectual clones of their mentors. There is a larger unspoken allegiance to atheist left-wing worldviews. At the risk of sounding as if making ad hominem arguments the greater number of them are DINkS - double income couples with no kids. After a “national competitive search” gets one of them a position somehow the second half also gets a position at the same university, presumably after another unbiased search. Divorce, substance abuse and suicide rates all seem to be higher among this academic Brahmin caste which I attribute to the secular unrootedness in any faith in God or ordinary common sense. In place of the joy of procreating real children they take satisfaction in turning their advisées into intellectual clones of themselves. There may be skin color and sexual diversity among their ranks but real political and intellectual diversity is lacking. And their generally progressivist and anti-American worldview has infected the businessmen, civil servants, journalists and particularly the K-12 teachers whom they have indoctrinated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Smith and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture