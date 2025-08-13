Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
3h

When a "legal process" is subjected to "brining" is salted or vinigary liquid in use?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
6h

Shun 'em high.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture