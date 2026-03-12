We are now into the rebuilding phase of the bathroom project at my son’s house. The sheetrock is up, the new tub is in place, the concrete backer board is installed and waterproofed, the vanity is ready to install, the wiring issues have been corrected, a new vent fan is installed, and the plumbing problems are finally fixed. Tomorrow we’ll be priming the new sheetrock and I’ll start installing the tile around the tub. If we move fast enough, I’ll get the Hardie board down on the floor and maybe even start tiling the floor on Friday. We are using some 24X24 tiles, so that part should go pretty quick.

But my mind never really stops working on more than one thing at a time. While I’m measuring and shooting tile lines with my laser and thinking about grout spacing, I’ve also been musing about what the capture of Nicolás Maduro and the military dominance being established in Iran might really mean.

It seems to me that most political commentary today operates on a very short timeline. Democrats and much of the media have already decided that the immediate consequences of an action should be treated as the final consequences, especially if the action has anything to do with Donald Trump. The conventional wisdom is almost reflexive: war means chaos, intervention means disaster, and initial instability inevitably leads to endless instability.

But that kind of thinking is shallow.

It is what economists and strategists would call first-order thinking.

First-order thinking focuses only on the most immediate and obvious consequence of an action. Second-order thinking asks the more difficult question: what happens next if the mission succeeds? It forces us to follow the chain of events forward rather than assuming the first ripple in the water tells us the entire story.

Consider two events that critics have predicted will inevitably end in catastrophe: the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and the ongoing military confrontation with Iran. Much of the commentary surrounding both events has been nearly unanimous in one respect. According to the experts and the talking heads, everything will go wrong.

But what if it doesn’t?

What if the operations actually achieve their stated objectives? What if success produces exactly the kind of cascading positive effects that second-order thinking predicts?

Start with Venezuela.

The removal of Nicolás Maduro represents far more than the arrest of one corrupt strongman. His regime has been a criminal enterprise built on narcotrafficking, repression, and the systematic destruction of one of the richest countries in South America. Venezuela’s collapse was not caused by a lack of resources; the country sits on some of the largest oil reserves in the world. Its tragedy was the presence of a corrupt regime sitting on top of those resources and looting them while the population starved.

When a regime like that is suddenly removed, the effects begin to ripple outward. Political prisoners walk out of cells. Political factions begin maneuvering for legitimacy. Economic reforms that were impossible under a cartel-state suddenly become conceivable. If a post-Maduro transition stabilizes even modestly, the second-order consequences could include restored oil production, economic recovery, reduced refugee pressure on neighboring countries, and the collapse of a narcotrafficking hub that has poisoned the Western Hemisphere for decades.

Now apply the same second-order lens to Iran.

The first-order fears are obvious and widely discussed: escalation, regional instability, rising oil prices, and the possibility of a wider war. Those concerns are real, but they are not the only possible trajectory.

Suppose the strikes achieve their strategic objectives. Suppose Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is crippled to the point of extinction and the regime’s military capabilities are severely degraded or destroyed. The second-order consequences begin immediately.

Iran’s network of proxy militias—from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen—suddenly finds itself operating without the same financial and logistical backing. Regional powers that have spent decades cautiously balancing against Tehran would find themselves in a dramatically improved strategic position. Countries already drifting toward cooperation—Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, Israel—could accelerate that alignment.

In other words, deterrence would be restored.

The Middle East has often been stabilized not merely by diplomacy but by the clear demonstration that certain lines cannot be crossed without consequence. A regime that has spent forty-five years exporting revolution and sponsoring terror might suddenly find its ability to do so sharply reduced.

There is another possibility that receives far less attention. Authoritarian regimes are frequently far more fragile than they appear from the outside. Military humiliation has a way of accelerating internal political fractures. Elites begin calculating their futures. Rival factions maneuver for advantage. Protest movements that once seemed hopeless begin to find oxygen.

History has shown this dynamic many times.

None of this is guaranteed, of course. History also offers plenty of examples where intervention produced new chaos rather than stability, but the opposite possibility—the one almost never discussed in today’s commentary—is that decisive action can sometimes remove the source of chaos rather than create it.

That is what second-order thinking forces us to consider.

The real question is not simply what happens tomorrow.

The real question is what the world might look like five years from now if the gamble pays off – and I’m not sure it is a gamble, even though the Democrats and media see it that way. I think President Trump sees it as a calculated risk with a huge payoff for the entire world.

Based on my observations, I believe one of the most dangerous mistakes in geopolitics is assuming that the future must always look exactly like the past.