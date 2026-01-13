I noted earlier today I was listening to the audio of the hearing on men in women’s sports that was held at SCOTUS this morning. The questions asked were remarkable, especially the queries from two scions of leftist constitutional intellectualism, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And then all the elected Dems scurried out from under their rocks to run to the SCOTUS steps and ramp up the lunacy a couple more notches.

The total amount of dumbass was truly Maduro raid technology level, Halo Master Chief battle armor, weapons grade.

So, this afternoon after my IQ returned to normal, I began to wonder: What if the greatest error the political right keeps making is not underestimating the left’s intelligence—but overestimating its cynicism?

For years, conservatives have comforted themselves with the belief that progressive talking points are mostly theatrical. Surely no one actually believes biological sex is a “social construct,” that borders are imaginary, but student loans are sacred, or that math—as well as outer space—itself can be racist. Surely this is all rhetorical camouflage—power-seeking dressed up as compassion, a smokescreen for redistribution and control.

But what if that assumption is wrong?

What if they really mean it?

What if the progressive worldview isn’t an act, but a sincere alternative reality—one with its own physics, biology, economics, and moral logic, all loosely connected by vibes and enforced by accusation?

In this reality, men do not exist unless they identify as such, women can have penises, and chromosomes are a hate crime. Gravity is real, but only until it interferes with equity outcomes. A criminal is not someone who commits a crime, but someone society has “failed,” which is to say someone who failed to receive enough taxpayer-funded therapy before pulling the trigger.

In this universe, the police are both omnipresent agents of fascism and mysteriously absent when crime spikes. Prisons are immoral, except for ideological dissenters, who are best handled by HR departments and speech tribunals. Fraud is real and a crime, but since everybody steals 8 billion dollars, it’s really no biggie. Violence is never acceptable—unless it’s described as “mostly peaceful,” at which point it becomes a form of interpretive dance.

Economics here is equally imaginative. Printing trillions of dollars does not cause inflation; grocery stores simply become greedy in unison. Prices can be reduced by just wishing, costs don’t need to go down at every link in the value chain. Rent increases are not driven by supply and demand, zoning laws, or mass migration, but by “late-stage capitalism,” which apparently has been in its final hours since 1917. Government spending creates prosperity, but private enterprise creates inequality, and inequality is the only real sin left in a society that no longer believes in right and wrong.

In this worldview, children are simultaneously fragile and omniscient. They must be protected from classic literature, uncomfortable history, and mean tweets—but are perfectly capable of making irreversible medical decisions at age twelve, provided those decisions align with approved ideological outcomes—and they should be eligible to vote. Parents who object are not cautious; they are abusive. Teachers who dissent are not concerned; they are dangerous Christian Nationalists.

None of this is presented as debate. Debate implies uncertainty, and uncertainty is violence. These are settled truths, announced with the confidence of revealed religion and enforced with the tools of bureaucracy. The modern progressive does not argue; they diagnose. Disagreement is not wrong—it is pathological. It signals a moral defect, a phobia, or an insufficient level of “education,” which conveniently always means more indoctrination.

And perhaps that is the most unsettling part. This worldview doesn’t require its adherents to lie. It only requires them to believe that feelings are facts, intentions override outcomes, and power exercised in the name of virtue ceases to be power at all. Once you accept those premises, censorship becomes kindness, coercion becomes care, and chaos becomes justice.

If this is theater, it is extraordinarily committed theater. But if it is belief—a new theology—deep, earnest belief—then conservatives are not arguing with opponents who know better. They are arguing with people who inhabit a different moral and intellectual ecosystem altogether.

Which suggests a troubling possibility: reason alone won’t persuade them, because persuasion assumes a shared reality. And if reality itself is up for negotiation, facts become optional, consequences become offensive, and disagreement becomes intolerable.

So, what if they really mean it?

Given the past few years, you really do have to ask.