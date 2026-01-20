No doubt that one of the most astonishing events of the past few days was the Don Lemon–led invasion of a church in St. Paul by anti-ICE protesters, especially since this invasion took place just short of five months since a transgender shooter murdered kids sitting inside Church of the Annunciation in the Windom neighborhood of Minneapolis.

In many ways, this event neatly captures a defining feature of what is happening in Minnesota right now: a complete inversion of reality.

A group of self-described “activists” and “protesters” stormed a peaceful church service because they believed one of the pastors was cooperating with ICE—apparently on the basis that he has a military background. Instead of condemning the intrusion, Minnesota’s elected leadership excused it. In the words of Attorney General Keith Ellison, “Nobody can escape the public’s voice.”

According to Don Lemon—the gay black man CNN insisted it could never fire until it did—the congregants were all white supremacists anyway, which means the ANTIFA-adjacent ICE-hunting mob is, of course, the morally superior party. They are not lawbreakers; they are heroes. They are simply fighting laws they don’t like and would prefer to ignore.

“How dare you question our motives,” the Lemonite invaders say. “We’re the good guys.”

That assumption is increasingly common. A wave of moral inversion has washed over roughly half the country, driven not by logic or reason but by pure emotion. If someone dislikes a law—no matter how it was passed or why—it becomes morally optional. Emotional “reasoning” is deployed to justify whatever action feels right in the moment. The operative principle is no longer whether a law is rational or just, but whether I personally dislike it. And once I decide something is bad, I no longer have to follow it.

At the moment, the mob’s focus is immigration law—laws which, since the changes enacted in 1965, make no distinctions based on race or ethnicity. The reason most illegal immigrants are black or brown is not racism embedded in statute; it is because the countries they come from are predominantly black and brown.

I actually believe Americans have a moral duty to oppose laws that are truly unjust. But that argument is not being made here. The “no human is illegal” slogan may sound profound, but sovereign nations have the right to make laws, and when those laws are broken, an illegal act has occurred. Words do not change that reality.

The weakest point in my argument, I admit, is that America has passed many bad laws, and people were right to protest them until they were changed. But these protests are not aimed at changing immigration law. They are about ignoring it—specifically objecting to enforcement. That is why state and local officials withdrew cooperation with federal authorities rather than pursuing legislative reform.

And this is where the claim to justice collapses: selective application of law. Their actions are not punished; yours are. The church invasion was plainly illegal. Yet unless the DOJ intervenes, Minnesota’s Attorney General will not defend the rights of the people gathered in that sanctuary.

An ethos has been constructed within these “opposition” movements—one openly supported by state and local governments in places like Minnesota—that can be summarized as follows: I am good, you are bad, and that means I am permitted to do anything I want to you without consequence. It does not matter whether you are actually bad. This is not about reality; it is about feelings. How bad I believe you are defines the limits of how I am allowed to treat you—and you are simply expected to endure it.

A curious byproduct of this worldview is the built-in escape hatch. Its adherents see themselves as brave warriors, courageously risking their bodies for a righteous cause. But the moment they are caught breaking the law, they instantly transform into “just a suburban mom with kids at home.” Consequences suddenly become unthinkable. “You can’t punish me,” they protest. “I have dinner to make.”

The unspoken creed is simple: My cause is just; therefore, I am just; therefore, anything I do in the name of justice is permitted.

But what if the cause is not just?

Over the past half century, I have spent a fair amount of time studying the “revolutions” carried out by the Bolsheviks in Russia, the Maoists in China, and even the Jew-hunting Nazis in WWII era Germany, the more I reflect on what I learned, the more these insurrection-styled hunting parties roaming Minnesota begin to resemble them.