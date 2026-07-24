Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
27m

The lie is that they even have noble intentions. They have no real program to improve the lives of the poor, but they damn sure have a plan to rip down those with more. That's envy, plain and simple.

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Through the looking glass's avatar
Through the looking glass
38m

These people have never experienced real socialism or communism. I live in Hungary and my husband tells me all about how things really worked until the changes. He took me to some kind of private lake resort some years back, for a look around, where the top party members used to be entertained. Very eye-opening! Those at the top lived secret lives of luxury and privilege, while preaching to the masses about the evils of capitalism. Pure hypocrisy.

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