I’m seeing an increase in Democrat messaging across social media that basically goes “We’re not communists, we are just the ‘sharing and caring’ party. We pay taxes, too and we just want to see our money go to help the people and the planet instead of going to oligarchs and corporations. We want fair taxes, to help the poor, and provide healthcare for all.”

Emotional appeals work. “We are the good people”, they say. “The people who oppose us are the baddies.”

It is all a lie.

On second thought, it isn’t an emotional appeal, it is emotional extortion. The left has become the party of the old National Lampoon cover that said, “Buy this magazine or we’ll kill this dog.”

Nobody wants their dog shot.

My wife has threatened Murph a couple of times for digging in her flower beds, but she doesn’t really mean it.

At least I don’t think she will really go full Kristi Noem on him.

See, where this all falls flat and their lies are exposed is not in what they want to do, but how they plan to accomplish it.

The first lie is that they just want “their taxes” to go to their priorities. Their unspoken goal is that they want to spend all of yours, too - whether you agree or not.

The left has already proven they are willing to punish one group while favoring another while skimming money off the top and will use government and NGOs to do it. USAID was a joke, with most programs proven to have completely controlled by people and organizations that siphoned off 80 to 90% of the funds BEFORE any money got to the intended target or use and huge shares of that money wound up back in Democrat coffers.

Welfare programs have created a class of Americans on a dependency treadmill. The programs are structured in such a way that they are easy to get on and hard to get off and this process has created generational welfare where entire generations of families - grandparents, parents, children and now grandchildren have known nothing but government checks. These programs haven’t helped the poor; they have created the poor and guaranteed they stay that way. From the so-called “Great Society” programs of the 60’s forward, they have helped to destroy the two-parent family in black America. Trillions of dollars have been spent without ending poverty (because it isn’t about poverty, it is about guaranteeing a certain standard of living), and they say the only solution is to spend even more.

Affirmative Action and DEI policies are simply legalized discrimination. They have proven “fair taxation” is like beauty, it is in the eye of the beholder. People they don’t like or make “too much money” (in their view) are targeted with punitive taxation through things like taxation on wealth and unrealized gains.

They are disciples of climate cults that believe the apocalypse is never more than a decade away, they just don’t know which decade. The one thing they are sure of is that the only solution is more taxation on Western economies while the largest polluters in the world, China and India, are exempted.

Citizenship means nothing to them. Citizenship is just another way to discriminate and make you pay for non-citizens because you are somehow responsible for the problems of the world.

They claim not to want a “small group” of people to have more power than “the people” as they champion forms of government that have always been controlled by a “small group of people”. The “dictatorship of the proletariat” is a myth, every attempt at any collectivist economic system winds up as an autocratic and bureaucratic technocracy, not because that is what people want, but because that’s the only way it can.

People think Madison’s “if men were angels” statement in Federalist #51 is about America.

Spoiler alert - it is not.

Madison’s exhortation applies to governments in general, not just in America.

Collectivism produces exactly what the left claims to hate. It guarantees oligarchs and corporations, they are just called members of the central committee and government ministries. Human nature doesn’t change when people go into government. The names may change but the game remains the same.

That’s when it always gets ugly and after they are given power, it’s too late to stop them. It’s always Lord of the Flies all the way down. It might take a while, but history is real and history proves they are never above doing the most despicable things to achieve their “noble” goals.

Collectivism is the Hotel California of economic and governing systems. You can check in, but you can never check out.

The fact is that it is never about what people want to do with government, it is always about how they intend to do those things.

The “how” question the “sharing and caring” crowd must answer before any power is given to them.

Most people won’t like the answer - and that is why they invest their entire messaging in emotional appeals.

Wake up folks. Most of the people parroting “we are not socialists, we just care more than you do” have never thought beyond the end of their nose. This feel-good, we just want to teach the world to sing facade is total bullshit and it must be stopped before it is too late to stop it.

The deadliest cancer starts with a single malignant cell.

This is the same thing.

We do not want to go where they are going.