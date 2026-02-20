Do you remember back during the heady early days of Obamaism a woman named Peggy Joseph?

Peggy — who, after the 2008 election, confidently explained to a television camera that the new president was going to pay her mortgage, her car payment, and her gas bill. Not metaphorically. Not aspirationally, but literally. The federal government, apparently, was about to become her checking account with an Obama seal on the envelope.

But that Obama didn’t completely materialize. He never was going to. He was too busy fundamentally transforming stuff to worry about Peggy’s mortgage - but rhetoric matters, and a résumé filled with “community organizer” suggested, to some, the arrival of a sort of administrative savior — a benevolent national case worker who would finally sit America down, review its file, and approve the assistance package.

I’m not sure Peggy even got an Obamaphone out of the deal.

The inconvenient detail was that Obama’s career had been, quite transparently, a sequence of résumé-enhancing steps toward higher office. Law review president, state senator, U.S. senator, president. That ladder wasn’t hidden. It was the ladder—but hope is a powerful anesthetic, and anesthetics dull critical thinking.

We saw the same reaction during the Obamacare run-up. There was a cultural sigh — not relief exactly, more like anticipation — that adulthood itself was about to be partially optional. Even Nancy Pelosi framed the stimulus and extended unemployment benefits as liberating people to “pursue their happiness,” as though the primary barrier between America and a renaissance of pottery, interpretive dance, and artisanal candle-making had been the tragic requirement of employment.

Funemployment became a philosophy. Work, after all, was beginning to look like a legacy system.

Listening to today’s conversations about “the warmth of collectivism,” you begin to realize many people believe collectivism is essentially Funemployment 2.0: wealth gets confiscated from vaguely defined rich people, redistributed into monthly checks, supplemented by free healthcare, subsidized housing, and perhaps a government-operated organic grocery co-op where the kale never wilts and the avocados respect pronouns.

Honey, that ain’t how it works.

Pravda-flash for you, comrade: under collectivism you do not retire into self-actualization — you are assigned into usefulness.

You become an employee of the state, and the state decides what needs doing. If the nation requires engineers, you become an engineer. If it requires bricklayers, you become a bricklayer. If it requires fewer podcast hosts and more people standing in a freezing field harvesting turnips, congratulations on the agricultural calling you never knew you had.

Your dream of life as a supported starving artist may indeed end — because the state only needs a very small number of artists, all carefully selected, and all producing approved optimism. The rest of you will discover a deep, personal relationship with avocados on Collective Farm Sector 7. And you will learn to love avocados. Enthusiastically. Passionately even.

You earned a degree in feminist literature of the 1960s and imagined a career as an author? Regrettably, the Ministry of Culture has already selected the official biographer for this year’s heroic figure, Zohran Mamdani, Commissar of New York City. However, there are immediate openings at the regional poultry processing facility. Steel-toe boots will be provided. Passion will not be required.

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” isn’t merely a slogan about moving money from one pocket to another. It means the state allocates your labor the same way.

You don’t just share the wealth, chum — you share the assignment.

Workers of the world, unite!

Welcome to the revolution.