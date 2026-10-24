Do you really know what the American left wants?

Can you take all the positions they take, all their reactions to anything the perceive as a threat, their alleged responses to those threats, and the language they use to describe any of that, and synthesize a coherent position?

How can arbitrary and capricious laws and regulations be implemented and enforced? How can what is legal today become illegal when the sun rises tomorrow?

I know that the generic answer to those inquiries is “power”, but in my mind when it is all added up it doesn’t equal power, it results in total chaos.

And how on God’s green earth can power be exercised over total chaos? Even those who think they can control it are eventually consumed in the fires they start.

That is why it is called chaos.

Maybe it is because chaos turns a large percentage of people off – nobody really wants to do a Walmart run in the middle of a raging thunderstorm, right? In the natural world, such things are temporary, they come and go, so people would rather go before the storm hits or after it is over – but what if the storm hits early and takes down the power and Walmart is closed?

What if the storm never ends?

I believe that is the goal of the contemporary left - because I believe they are addicted to chaos.

Psychology offers several explanations for why that might be the case - and while “chaos addiction” is not a recognized clinical diagnosis, the behavior is real enough.

People who grow accustomed to instability, conflict, and emotional volatility can become so conditioned to those circumstances that tranquility feels uncomfortable or even threatening. Conflict provides stimulation, attention, emotional intensity, and sometimes a sense of control. For others, chaos becomes an essential component of their identity. They define themselves through grievances, victimhood, or perpetual opposition, creating a psychological incentive to maintain the very problems they claim to want resolved.

The paradox is that these individuals may sincerely complain about their circumstances while repeatedly behaving in ways that perpetuate them. Every solution reveals another problem, every accommodation produces another grievance, and every attempt at reconciliation creates another opportunity for conflict. Sometimes this behavior is a means of controlling others, forcing everyone around them to respond to manufactured crises. In other cases, it is simply the product of deeply ingrained emotional patterns. Either way, the stated desire for peace and stability is contradicted by behavior that makes both nearly impossible.

The phenomenon extends beyond personal relationships into workplaces, social organizations, and political movements. Political psychologists have even identified a construct called the “need for chaos,” describing a desire among some individuals to disrupt established institutions and social arrangements, sometimes without any coherent vision of what should replace them. The essential distinction is between people who experience chaos, people who create chaos, and people who appear to need chaos to sustain their sense of identity or purpose.

The difficulty in dealing with the last group is that conventional problem-solving assumes everyone wants the problem solved.

You cannot negotiate any version of a lasting peace with someone for whom peace itself is the problem.

And in all honesty, there is little defense to the charge that Democrats fit that bill. Their stock and trade is selling the snake oil by which they claim will slay the dragons they created, will create, or have enabled.

Unlike the doctrinaire communists of history, the contemporary left has become the masters of revolution without a point.

I do think the current aggregation of American “revolutionaries” and their legions of useful idiots are simply addicted to the act of revolution, not the outcome of it. Revolution is exciting and sexy, chicks dig scars and dragonslayers, but to keep bringing sexy back and feeding their addictions, the revolutionaries must continually create dragons to slay.

They are like the old joke about the dog who chases cars for his entire life and one day, he finally catches one. His dog buddy looks over at him and says, “Now what?”

That’s the one question for which nobody on the left has an answer. One should not look for consistency or logic in a movement that is always in a reductive war against one’s own adherents.

That’s why I find the insurrection plans discovered by DataRepublican to be both comical and potentially deadly at the same time.

Comical because they assume chaos will always rule and not enough people will stand up and end it. Dangerous because the Democrats probably don’t understand the magnitude of what they plan and assume that people will treat this the way they did the Covid “pandemic” and just bend over and take it.

But for all the panic and surrender during Covid, people only complied because they saw the “pandemic” as temporary, a thunderstorm, so they were “disposed to suffer, while Evils are sufferable” – but when the Democrats and their farcical Faucian army tried to make it permanent, Americans refused compliance.

Americans will always act differently when faced with a potentially permanent threat to liberty. That’s the reason America was founded. That’s why we entered WWII.

It is also why when we have that level of focus; we win.

When push comes to shove, Americans always side with the Lords of Law over the Lords of Chaos.

They will this time as well.

Go vote. Help end the chaos.