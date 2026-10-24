Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Chris Wilms's avatar
Chris Wilms
3d

It's not chaos, it is evil they want and evil they sow. Modern liberalism is prophecy coming to pass.

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Ted W Dillingham's avatar
Ted W Dillingham
2d

And we know just who the "Lords of Chaos" are. The earthly "wannabee's" have limits, but the true Lords of Chaos have no limits.

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