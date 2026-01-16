Minnesota is certainly a study in…well, I don’t really know what to call it.

But it is something, that’s for sure.

On the surface, Minnesota has always had a reputation for calm and civility. The land of “Minnesota Nice,” of polite apologies for snowstorms, sensible shoes, potluck suppers, and earnest public servants who pride themselves on Scandinavian moderation. But right now, the public life of America’s northernmost Midwestern state feels less like Prairie Home Companion and more like a Coen brothers film that went off the rails halfway through production.

Not quirky weird. Not Fargo wood chipper-weird. Not even Vice President Tim Walz weird.

Weirder than that.

Darkly comic, morally confused, and populated by characters who insist—often loudly—that they are the only adults in the room while behaving in ways that suggest otherwise.

We thought NYC electing a cosplaying commie rich kid was going to take the cake—that is until the Star of the North said, “Hold our Fanta…”