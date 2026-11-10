I have thought (and written) a fair amount about several philosophical positions as a means for me to organize and understand our current times in my mind – and it is likely the readers might find those words repetitive, but there are things of vital importance that must be repeated because they must be remembered.

Things like Karl Popper’s Paradox of Tolerance – the idea that tolerance of intolerance leads to the intolerant overcoming the tolerant, Albert Camus’ idea that just because everything is permissible, that nothing is forbidden, Kant’s idea that even though the existence of God hasn’t been empirically proven, people are justified in believing He does exist as a basis for a moral and civil society and Pascal’s wager that it is better to believe God exists and find out He doesn’t than to deny God and find out He does, Gustave Le Bon’s ideas about the behavior of crowds, John Adam’s proposition that our Constitution is fit for only a moral and religious people and Madison warning that men are not angels, Chesterton’s Parable of the Gate, and C.S. Lewis’ idea that only people who know bad know how hard it is to be good, and many, many more that remain relevant to mankind.

I’ve been thinking for a very long time – some 40 years or better - that there are those among us who tend to give rise to the methods and mechanism of our destruction by ignoring the things that have proven true about human nature and in a way, even our own founding principles and Constitution might have been a little too Utopian in construction. It isn’t that our founders didn’t understand the failure points, it is that they assumed that 250 years later, we would be smarter.

Allow me to use the philosophical points I mentioned to illustrate what I mean.

We are being tolerant of intolerance; there are those who are extremely intolerant of people who understand that some things are antithetical to God and American life and should not be tolerated.

Popper’s Paradox runs headlong into Camus – to believe that nothing is off limits in a free society negates the concept of liberty – ceding the power vested in the individual to a collective government to prevent and punish actions that history has proven to be destructive to a civil and free society. Some things must remain forbidden.

Attacking people who believe in the God of Israel and the Christ, even though biblical tenets are the very basis for the creation of America and the foundation on which the organizing principles of our nation rest.

Being ignorant of how crowds can be manipulated and how people who could never gain moral or majority support will graft themselves to a cause and coopt the energy of the crowd to propel themselves to the top where they can take leadership and convince the crowd that their beliefs were the beliefs of the crowd all along.

John Adams warned that people must be confident in our common morality and act accordingly or our Constitution would be used against the people, and James Madison’s recognition that foundational mechanisms must be brought to bear to stop the actions of people intent on using the Constitution as a WMD.

Chesterton warned against allowing ignorance (willful or otherwise) to promote and facilitate changes without understanding why barriers to certain changes already exist and that fences and gates have dual purposes – sometimes to keep things out, but also sometimes to keep things in.

Wrapping all this up is C.S. Lewis’s idea that only a person who seriously attempts to be good can fully appreciate how difficult goodness actually is. The person who immediately surrenders to temptation never discovers the strength required to resist it, just as someone who lies down in a strong wind never discovers how difficult it is to walk against it. Lewis’s deeper point was that genuine moral effort exposes our weaknesses, selfish impulses, and rationalizations, revealing the distance between what we are and what we ought to be.

All these philosophical points converge in the paradox that those who struggle hardest to live according to objective moral and ethical standards often become most conscious of their own shortcomings, while those who seldom question their conduct may remain utterly convinced of their own righteousness.

We continue to flatter ourselves that our current times are more advanced, more layered and complex, and much more sophisticated than our past when in reality, we fall into the same old traps and rather than learning from history, it seems we just try to avoid admitting our failures by being ignorant of them, as if whistling past the graveyard is an effective way to ward off the ghosts of our mistakes.

No matter how evolved and advanced we believe we are, it seems we really aren’t as smart as we like to believe. We continue to repeat the mistakes of history because we are arrogant enough to believe we remembered more than we forgot.

I believe there are objective rights and wrongs – both literally and spiritually. I don’t just base that on my moral or religious beliefs, I am a student of history and all it takes is reading the records of human existence to understand the difference between the two.

History is where belief goes to be converted into fact.

We have forces in our current world that seem intent on negating every foundational American principle – namely, democratic socialism, progressive political and progressive Christian movements, and even a nascent nihilistic misanthropy.

Added to those is Islam, a competing (and I believe false) religion seeking to destroy the Christian world. The absolute and deadly irony of this is that the aforementioned forces have allied with the very religion that lies and misleads when its members believe their ultimate triumph is a world where all Jews, Christians (progressive or otherwise) and secular, liberal governments have been replaced with a theocracy.

The Margaret Atwood people who condemn the creation of a Christian “Handmaid’s Tale” world (that does not exist), are allied with a belief system where the Handmaid’s Tale has been made real for over 1400 years.

My point is that we know what is real and what is not. We know how hard it is to be good and what good is and we know what must be forbidden if we wish to survive and we know the political, moral, and religious forces that are trying to destroy all of that.

We know why the gate is there.

Let us not forget it.