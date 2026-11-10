Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Cindy McCann's avatar
Cindy McCann
4hEdited

We seem to be in a stage of development not unlike the human stages of "development". The founding fathers were fresh, filled with more than ideas. New babies. Newbies. They were thriving based on a lot of hope and promise which could be and was delightfully delivered. Today America is more likely aligned with the adolescent stage of human development. Radically driven without a license or even a driver's permit- because it empowers the nature of being. The brain lacks critical "smarts" when filled instead with raging hormones. The danger lies in the attraction to more literal adolescents who have decided that they fit in more so now that the country is raging. Thus, we see every sweet idea that was set to be glorious.... dumbed down. No gate can secure rage. Rage seems to win the day based on the fuel it provides. But there is hope. The brain does develop into adulthood with a good chance of success based on common sense. Or at least the desire to have fun in life. Not suffer the fires of hell.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
6h

"biblical tenets are the very basis for the creation of America and the foundation on which the organizing principles of our nation rest"

Strange, that I do not find anywhere in the Bible, the tenets of John Locke. Certainly not in the OT and not even in the NT. You could of course argue that it was a divine revelation granted to Locke, but that puts the question outside of scripture and tradition.

Democracy comes to us from the pagan Greeks, and republicanism, secular law and citizenship based therein from pagan Rome. Christian values were part of a fusion (including those pagan concepts) that shaped western Europe and eventually this country.

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