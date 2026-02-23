Unlicensed Punditry

4h

We are watching a culture untether itself from reality and then demand applause for the stunt. A free society cannot function if biology becomes optional and dissent becomes punishable. Compassion does not require surrendering truth. When government compels speech, mandates affirmation, and polices belief, it is no longer protecting liberty — it is redefining it. The danger is not individual confusion; it is institutional enforcement of confusion. Rights grounded in objective reality preserve freedom. Rights grounded in shifting feelings require bureaucratic referees. And once the state becomes the referee of identity, it inevitably becomes the master of it. That is not progress. That is power.

5h

When one of my college students said that “the Matrix” proved that there was no objective reality I should gave asked him if “the Wizard of Oz” also proved that Munchkins exist.

1 reply
