Remember the good old days when the Democrats recoiled with a massive “How dare you?!” when we called Obama a socialist? And to cover for him, Newsweek published a John Meacham piece titled “We Are All Socialists Now” a couple of weeks after Obama was inaugurated to cover for it?

When used as a descriptor for Obama, the word “socialist” once achieved epithet status, one on par with the “N” word but the word “socialist” is accurate – and now a label they proudly wear. They have proven that given free rein, the Democrats would impose a Marxist state as quickly as possible – and when you consider the lawfare, the sham impeachments, the revelation of plans for a literal conspiracy to commit an insurrection after the 2026 and 2028 elections, plus ballot interference in Alaska (and if you aren’t following that story, the evidence shows the scheme goes all the way to Chuck Schumer and the DSCC), you know there is no line they won’t cross to reach the goal of total power.

Obama may not have started it, but he certainly accelerated it.

Over the past 100 years, collectivist forces have tried to move the political center of America to the left, a position that on its face, doesn’t favor the whole of the collective but “special” rights and entitlements for “groups”. Affirmative action for minorities (primarily African-Americans), “hate” crimes legislation, welfare programs for the less fortunate, “targeted’ tax cuts, “set-aside” programs in government contracting, a “progressive” tax system (one that has led to roughly 51% of tax filers not paying federal income tax and that percentage receiving redistributed income from the upper 47%) – even things like government sanctioned marriage and mortgage interest deductions are examples of the “special” rights given by government at one time or another to specific groups.

Taken as a whole, the actions taken to favor groups with the idea that they have special “rights” is really just weaving a tapestry of collectivism.

In an 1888 treatise called Democracy and Socialism, future president and prototypical “progressive”, Woodrow Wilson, wrote:

“Roundly described, socialism is a proposition that every community, by means of whatever forms of organization may be most effective for the purpose, see to it for itself that each one of its members finds the employment for which he is best suited and is rewarded according to his diligence and merit, all proper surroundings of moral influence being secured to him by the public authority. ‘State socialism’ is willing to act though state authority as it is at present organized. It proposes that all ideas of any limitation of public authority by individual rights be put out of view, and that the State consider itself bound to stop only at what is unwise or futile in its universal superintendence alike of individual and of public interests. The thesis of the states socialist is, that no line can be drawn between private and public affairs which the State may not cross at will; that omnipotence of legislation is the first postulate of all just political theory.”

America started to cross the line between individual rights to collective rights with the “progressive era” of the 1880’s (running through the early 1920’s). Far from a “worker’s revolt”, most Marxists of the period were of the wealthy, educated, “I know what is best for the ignorant masses” types – lawyers, teachers, physicians, ministers and businesspeople. This is the same era that introduced the “scientific management” of Fredrick Taylor, a system that treats workers as cogs in the machine, a system based on maximizing efficiencies at the expense of individual achievement, basically just using Marx as a basis for management theory. This was an era that enshrined the “progressives” blind belief in science that began the war on religion and faith.

Rich socialists are no new paradox.

America, via the Democrats and the DSA (their id - as opposed to their ego or superego), have taken parlor Marxism to dizzying new heights – to the point they are preparing to institute insurrection to see their plans to fruition.

The funny thing is that while the Democrats have been claiming for years that electing Trump would end all elections while at the same time, they were planning to institute a coup and end all elections.

This Quixotic quest to satisfy the collective at the expense of the individual has lead America down a path to some sort of half-measure Marxism, a system where the burden and responsibility of society and governance is not shared equally as contemplated in Marxist theory but is attached to the belly of our capitalistic economy and the producers of society like a parasite, a leech drawing blood from its host – leading us to a society of corruption and political patronage pitting the freedom of the individual against the favor of segments of society based on the aims and desires of the political class.

What is clear is that the founding of America did not contemplate such a thing. All our founding documents speak of individual freedom, not the “scientific management” of society. In the age of the Founding Fathers, communal living and collectivism was a matter of necessity and choice, a decision by individuals to bond together by to provide benefit to the local society and it was an individual choice. The individual had the option of leaving the community if they decided that the relationship was not to their benefit or they could not live by the established rules.

Not so if the Marxist ideal is nationalized.

The DSA and the Democrats deny that their policies are driving us toward socialism.

Like the Grail Knight said to Indiana Jones, “But choose wisely, for while the true Grail will bring you life, the false Grail will take it from you.”

Limited government is the Holy Grail of America. Limits on government increase individual freedom, the American ideal. Forced national collectivism is the antithesis of that ideal.

We must choose wisely or the Democrats and the DSA will take the true Grail, the American way of life, from us.