Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Carolyn Abbott's avatar
Carolyn Abbott
3h

Check out the "45 Communist Goals" that were first published on the Internet in 1997, when grassroots publishing via the Worldwide web went mainstream (I worked at a high tech company then that helped pioneer the Internet, so I had the opportunity to see them then). Several generations of college students who were indoctrinated in the US public education system have graduated from college with Education degrees and infected our local communities' schools. Conservatives were working, going to church and raising their families and were oblivious to what was occurring under the radar screen, so to speak. We are now reaping that harvest.

https://1776history.com/2022/05/31/communisms-45-goals-for-america/

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
1h

I pray Conservatives and Independents see this election as it is and turn out to vote! We must send message to Dems and DSA that we stand by our Constitution and aren't interested in their hogwash.

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