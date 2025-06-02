Unlicensed Punditry

2h

Forget her name now but she was a dem fundraiser from the last election & - because of all the deviousness & chicanery involved with Que Mala - left the dems. She was in Jesse Watters’ show about a month ago & predicted Que Mala would - once again - be the nominee simply because of identity politics. The dems have painted themselves into one hell of a corner & can’t get out of it or be honest about why they lost in ‘24 without enraging some vital sect of their increasingly fragile coalition. Don’t see how they can nominate a white guy; whites are considered poison to the Dems.

Pass the popcorn; this is entertaining.

2h

How could you leave out Tampon Tim, the aging Pillsbury Doughboy? He is my guy to run the Dem table!

