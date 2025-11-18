If there is one thing Trump 2.0 and DOGE has proven it is that regardless of purpose or intent, every bill, law, program, or policy enacted by government shares one inescapable trait: money. Not ideas, not rhetoric, not moral justifications or lofty aspirations - just money. More precisely, the appropriation, allocation, and eventual spending of money. From the smallest municipal ordinance to the most sprawling federal statute, government begins and ends with the flow of dollars.

The scale varies - from thousands, to millions, to billions, and now routinely to trillions - but the structure is always the same. Government action is a financial action. Even symbolic legislation rests on the scaffolding of a revenue system built to extract and redistribute. Advocates often describe programs in terms of compassion, urgency, or national purpose, but behind every speech lies a budget line, and behind every budget line lies a taxpayer.

Consider the mundane list of government activities. Collecting taxes and fees requires salaried employees and administrative systems. Hiring public workers requires salaries, pensions, training, compliance frameworks, and supervision - all paid for with public funds. Purchasing materials, equipment, or technology demands procurement budgets and contracting offices. Disbursing aid, retirement benefits, or healthcare dollars requires actuarial projections, eligibility mechanisms, and appropriations committees. There is no such thing as a cost-free government function. Even the act of regulating - something many assume is budget-neutral - requires inspectors, lawyers, analysts, and enforcement staff.

In short: the effects of government may be ideological, social, or cultural, but the mechanism is always fiscal.

This is the point almost no one in modern politics wants to confront. The right prefers to argue about moral decay or institutional overreach; the left prefers to frame every policy in terms of equity or humanitarian obligation. Neither wants to begin with the spreadsheet. Yet the spreadsheet is where the truth lives.

A government that spends more than it has eventually becomes a government that controls more than it should. Debt is an instrument of expansion. Every new dollar borrowed is a dollar that must later be justified, repaid, refinanced, or defended. It creates constituencies who benefit from the spending and therefore demand its continuation. It entrenches bureaucracies whose survival depends on the steady flow of appropriations. It incentivizes legislators to distribute benefits while deferring costs - an arrangement that guarantees growth without discipline.

This is why any serious effort to manage, reform, or reduce government must begin with money. You cannot meaningfully shrink a system built on spending without addressing the spending itself. Attempts to streamline bureaucracies while ignoring their budgets are political theater. Efforts to restore constitutional balance without addressing federal largesse are doomed. Even regulatory reform is limited if the agencies tasked with regulation continue receiving automatic, inflation-adjusted funding.

The American state expanded not because politicians suddenly became more ambitious, but because the fiscal architecture allowed it. Temporary programs became permanent because their funding never expired. Administrative agencies grew because Congress continued to appropriate. Entitlements ballooned because cost projections were treated as destiny rather than warning. Every structural flaw traces back to the same origin: money that government was willing to spend but unwilling to restrain.

There is nothing mysterious about this. Households understand it. Businesses understand it. Nonprofits understand it. But government trains itself not to understand it because acknowledging the primacy of money would require acknowledging limits - and limits are the natural enemy of political aspiration.

If the United States wants a government that is smaller, more accountable, more functional, or simply more sane, it cannot begin with philosophical debates or partisan posturing. It must begin with the budget. Not as a formality, not as a line-item exercise, but as the central arena of governing. Every reform starts with dollars. Every restraint is a fiscal restraint. Every revival begins with saying “no” not just to ideas, but to spending.

Follow the money. It is not only the oldest rule of politics - it is the only rule government consistently obeys.