Jack Sotallaro
2h

The government will never vote to limit itself. Only the people can do it. Voting for change may cause temporary relief, but sooner or later the status quo ante will re-exert itself. The only solution I see is an Article V Constitutional Convention, with amendments to require adherence to enumerated powers, balanced budgets, term limits for all including judges, and whatever else more intelligent minds than mine believe necessary.

Stephen Kirtland
2h

Alexis de Tocqueville said, in "Democracy in America", that the United States would never survive the people's discovery that they could VOTE themselves money. That was part of the reason that the founders chose a republican form of government over the democratic form. It is also why the Seventeenth Amendment should be repealed in its entirety. The Senate, which cannot initiate spending, must still approve it. Popular election of Senators makes the issue of government spending entirely dependent on the popular vote. It fuels corruption and dependency on government largesse for individuals as well as institutions and corporations. The more easily accessed a source of MONEY, the more easily,and rapidly, it can and WILL be spent.

