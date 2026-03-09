Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
2h

Or better yet, some siblings.

Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
24m

How about a kitten? Does that have the same results?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture