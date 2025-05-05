Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
13h

"... monuments to human progress." The core competence of our nation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
P J's avatar
P J
11h

This sad realty gets no mention anywhere. Pethaps Sean Duffy Sec of Transpotation, and Pete Hegseth, DOD, need to read this one. I'll try to get it to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture