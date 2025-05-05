A decade ago, I wrote an essay titled, “The Death of the Pyramid Builders,” reflecting on an era when American progressives were builders of monumental infrastructure. As I noted, “Historically, American ‘progressives,’ while favoring central planning and control through socialism, were builders. They created Art Deco-adorned monuments to their power, but these were monuments with productive use in mind.” Under Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Great Depression, the U.S. tackled ambitious projects - Hoover Dam, Grand Coulee Dam, the Lincoln Tunnel, LaGuardia Airport, and the Tennessee Valley Authority’s 29 hydroelectric dams - that powered prosperity and elevated living standards.

My thesis remains: where progressives of the late 19th and early 20th centuries built monuments to real human progress – now these builders are dead, victims of modern progressivism’s obsession with divisive, irrational, unimportant issues. The U.S., once an engineering beacon, now faces crumbling civilian and military systems - not completely from age, but from willful disregard. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, sold as a solution, epitomizes inefficiency, wasting billions with little progress. This essay argues that our decaying systems reflect a betrayal of the progressive builder’s legacy, driven by a government prioritizing optics over substance.

Our infrastructure - roads, bridges, airports, transit - is the backbone of daily life and economic vitality. Yet, the American Society of Civil Engineers assigns near-failing grades, with collapsing bridges, eroding highways, and failing water systems. Military systems are equally dire, with outdated equipment and vulnerable supply chains undermining readiness. This decay stems from deliberate choices to favor short-term political wins over long-term stability. Budgets are cut, maintenance deferred, and upgrades ignored, while leaders deflect blame or tout hollow gestures.

The 2021 infrastructure bill, costing $1.2 trillion, promised to revitalize roads, bridges, and broadband. Yet, results are scarce. Funds are stalled in bureaucracy, diverted to pet projects, or funneled into loosely related initiatives like social programs or climate ventures. Much remains unspent, and tangible improvements - smoother roads, safer bridges - are rare. California’s high-speed rail, costing up to $16.7 billion by early 2025, has laid no operational track, with $1.6 billion spent on marketing and consultants alone. This mismanagement reflects a government more focused on claiming credit than delivering results, eroding public trust.

Examples of neglect abound. In April 2025, Newark’s airport lost radar for 90 seconds. Airports face closures due to air traffic controller shortages. This willful disregard stems from three failures: lack of accountability, with politicians facing no consequences for misallocating funds; a preference for flashy projects like high-speed rail over essential maintenance; and modern progressivism’s abandonment of its builder ethos, distracted by performative debates that drain resources. Where FDR’s progressives tamed nature, today’s leaders tolerate mediocrity, patching systems only after catastrophe.

The consequences are severe. Economically, crumbling infrastructure hampers productivity and deters investment. Militarily, outdated systems weaken security in a volatile world. Socially, failures disproportionately harm marginalized communities reliant on public systems. The solution demands a return to the builder’s mindset: prioritizing function, redirecting funds to critical repairs, and enforcing accountability through transparent spending and oversight.

The decay of our systems is not inevitable but a result of willful disregard and the death of the progressive builder. The infrastructure bill underscores the misplaced priorities and squandered potential which are unfortunately common during progressive regimes. California’s rail fiasco, burning billions without a single mile of track, exemplifies this failure.

Rebuilding of America’s infrastructure requires more than money - it demands responsibility, accountability, competence, and commitment to the public good. Without this reckoning, we risk a future where collapse is certain, betraying the legacy of those who built monuments to human progress.