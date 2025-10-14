The word “gender” does a lot of heavy lifting these days. If you ever wonder where the term originated, the term “gender” comes from the Latin genus, meaning “kind,” “type,” or “category.” It entered English via Old French gendre in the 14th century, initially referring to grammatical categories (masculine, feminine, neuter) in languages. By the 15th century, it was used to classify nouns in grammar.

You probably won’t be surprised that it is a term originating in the “soft sciences”, those that study complex, less tangible phenomena like human behavior, societies, or cultures, which are harder to measure precisely or predict compared to “hard sciences” like physics or chemistry. These sciences produce results with a lower degree of empirical precision, objectivity, or mathematical rigor in fields like psychology, sociology, or anthropology.

The term’s modern use to describe social roles or identities tied to sex emerged in the 20th century, particularly in the 1950s, when psychologists like John Money began using it to distinguish social and cultural roles from biological sex. Unsurprisingly, its usage gained significant traction in feminist and sociological discourse by the 1970s and became a mainstay about a decade ago as gender dysphoria morphed into transgenderism.

It won’t surprise you that some of the forces that helped to weaponize gender were not very nice people.

John Money is infamous for the David Reimer Case (the John/Joan Experiment). In 1965, David Reimer (born Bruce Reimer), an identical twin from Winnipeg, Canada, suffered a catastrophic injury during a circumcision at 8 months old, resulting in the loss of his penis. His parents, seeking guidance, consulted John Money, a renowned sexologist at Johns Hopkins University, who saw an opportunity to test his theory of psychosexual neutrality—that gender identity could be molded through socialization if intervention occurred before age 2. Money recommended reassigning Bruce as a girl, named Brenda, through castration, vaginoplasty, estrogen therapy, and upbringing as female, using his twin brother Brian as a control. Money claimed the experiment, publicized as the “John/Joan case” in 1972, was a success, asserting Brenda adapted well to femininity, which bolstered his theory that nurture trumped nature in gender development. He used this to advocate for early surgical interventions on intersex and transgender individuals, influencing global medical practices.

However, the reality was far darker. Brenda suffered intense gender dysphoria, rejected femininity, and endured severe psychological distress, including bullying and depression. During annual visits, Money subjected the twins to traumatic practices, such as forcing them to rehearse sexual acts from pornography while photographing them, and verbally berated resistance, causing lasting harm. By age 14, upon learning his true history, Reimer rejected the female identity, transitioned back to male as David, and underwent reconstructive surgeries. Money concealed the failure, continuing to tout the case as a success until a 1997 exposé by Milton Diamond and Keith Sigmundson, followed by John Colapinto’s 2000 book As Nature Made Him, revealed the truth. David’s life was marked by trauma, unemployment, and loss—his brother Brian died of an overdose in 2002, and David died by suicide in 2004 at age 38.

The case discredited Money’s theories and highlighted the role of biology in gender identity, spurring ethical reforms against non-consensual interventions on intersex and transgender individuals.

Then there are the so-called feminist scholars. In the 1970s, feminists like Simone de Beauvoir (whose work influenced the idea that “one is not born, but becomes, a woman”) explicitly used “gender” to describe socially constructed roles) solidified the term in sociological and feminist theory. De Beauvoir, a philosophy teacher in the 1930s and 1940s, engaged in sexual relationships with several of her female students, who were often teenagers or young adults. These affairs were part of the open arrangement she shared with Jean-Paul Sartre, but they raised serious ethical concerns about power imbalances, consent, and grooming.

Then, on the side of medicalizing gender dysphoria, were researchers like Robert Stoller. In the 1960s, Stoller further developed the concept in his book Sex and Gender (1968), emphasizing gender identity as a psychological and social construct distinct from biological sex. Stoller coined the term “gender identity” and his research often framed transgender identities as disorders rooted in early childhood trauma, maternal overprotection, or “preoedipal” family dynamics. The criticism of Stoller was based on his attempts to understand the causes of gender confusion with the goal of treating it rather than affirming it.

By the 1980s, the term “gender” was widely adopted in academic fields and activism, with figures like Judith Butler (in Gender Trouble, 1990) pushing the concept further by arguing gender as performative, not fixed, an idea that seems to me to be more in line with desires for political and social outcomes (the destruction of the family, the idea that biological sex is not determinative, etc.) than empirical conclusions.

My point is that when people use the term “gender” as an absolute, one should be cautious. Gender is sort of a Jello firm concept that these days is used to fit whatever sized logic hole in science and argumentation that is required.