I’m a little short on fresh ideas this Super Bowl Sunday morning, so I’m going to dust off some older thoughts—because a new window may have opened for them.

I’m not advocating that we ignore the Constitution when it comes to the federal government’s responsibility to make and enforce immigration law. I am beginning to think we may be missing an opportunity created by the left’s sudden, situational rediscovery of the Tenth Amendment and states’ rights.

In martial arts and close combat, you’re taught to use your opponent’s energy against them. That principle applies just as well to politics. What would happen if we leaned into “de-federalization” and used blue-state inertia against itself? Blue states aren’t arguing that they want to take over immigration enforcement; they’re angry about how the federal government enforces it, and they don’t want to be involved in deporting their carefully curated “Maryland dads” and “neighbors.”

Fine. States can’t stop federal enforcement anyway, which can continue at a level sufficient to remove illegal aliens without chafing the delicate sensibilities of Tender Timmy Walz and his merry band of socialist soy boys. But their next concern—federalizing national elections—may present a much larger opening.

To reverse course, we need to recognize three critical steps that federalized matters that never should have been federalized, while creating a tax regime that never should have existed.

First, the Tenth Amendment has been effectively demoted. It states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” That clear limitation on federal authority—designed to prevent domination of the states by a central government—has been abridged into irrelevance. It needs to be restored as the bright constitutional line it was always meant to be.

Second, the Seventeenth Amendment fundamentally altered the structure of the Senate by nationalizing senatorial elections and stripping state legislatures of their authority. Reverting to Article I, Section 3—where senators are chosen by state legislatures—would immediately restore state power and make state elections matter again in a very real way.

Third, the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943 mandated automatic federal income-tax withholding, effectively conscripting private employers as agents of the IRS. This ensured a continuous flow of cash to Washington under threat of penalties that include wage seizure, property confiscation, and imprisonment for non-payment.

The Tenth Amendment has a bad rep due to being used to justify retaining slavery at the state level, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is in our Constitution and it means what it says. Elevating the Tenth Amendment back to its rightful place and repealing the other two would represent genuine structural reform. These changes would decentralize power, weaken the lobbying cartel in Washington, dismantle centralized socialist planning, and return the power of the purse to the people. Having to plan for and pay taxes directly out of your own bank account creates an immediate and unavoidable awareness of how much government spends—and why.

The problem, of course, is that the first two reforms are politically herculean. That makes the third the real pressure point: repealing the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943. The IRS is weak right now. Its approval rating lives somewhere between pedophiles and Satan. If there were ever a moment to strike, this is it.

There appears to be real energy for radical action. I don’t believe the left has suddenly become principled defenders of the Tenth Amendment—they only love it today because it can be weaponized against Trump. But sometimes the smart move is to lean into your opponent’s hypocrisy and force them to live with the consequences.

At its core, the federal government now functions like a massive compulsory union. Membership is mandatory. Dues are deducted automatically from your paycheck. If you dispute the amount, withhold payment, or resist for any reason, the government can imprison you, place liens on your income or business, seize your property, or shut you down entirely.

Need proof the model is unsustainable? Look at what happens to unions when states abolish mandatory dues collection.

We allowed politicians to reinterpret the Constitution in ways that hollowed out state authority and centralized power far beyond what the Founders intended. That erosion arguably began under Abraham Lincoln, whose wartime compromises were driven by necessity, not ideology. Lincoln never intended to birth a permanent administrative leviathan—but opportunists seized on the precedent and never let go.

The choice before us is simple but uncomfortable. Either we reclaim the federalism the Constitution actually describes, or we accept that we are no longer citizens governing ourselves, but revenue sources managed by a permanent ruling class in Washington. The left’s sudden affection for states’ rights may be cynical and temporary—but it has cracked the door. If we don’t shove it open now, we may not get another chance. Power, once centralized, is never voluntarily returned. It must be taken back—piece by piece, law by law, paycheck by paycheck.