Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DK's avatar
DK
1h

COVID payments not-to-work should be part of UBI research. After the peak it is harder than ever to get employees willing to work.

Reply
Share
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
41m

We may not have a replicator, but we do have Mamdani and a lot of li'l Mamdani wannabees.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture