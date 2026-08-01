My Mississippi granddaddy used to play a sort of Socratic method game with me.

We would get into discussions about things that didn’t have an immediately obvious or empirical answer and his question to me was something like “What do you think is the most likely thing to happen?”

I still use that approach. Given the socioeconomic changes and challenges we face, many questions and situations lack enough data or clarity for anyone to offer definitive or long-term answers.

Now that socialism is back on the table, I’m seeing more calls for UBI (Universal Basic Income). Of course, there have been no long-term studies done on true, standard of living maintaining, UBI under a free-market capitalist economy, so definitive answers are hard to come by, but I ran it through my “most likely to happen” bio-computer.

But history does give us some insight into the matter.

History suggests that government transfers quickly become incorporated into household expectations.

Once a payment becomes permanent, it ceases to be viewed as an extraordinary benefit and instead becomes part of the baseline against which people measure their financial well-being.

One big question is what UBI really is and the answers I have seen have been as vague and elusive as the answers to the question “How do you define fair?” when asked if the rich pay their “fair” share. One supposes the answers are totally dependent on personal viewpoint, which as they say is like rectal orifices, everybody has one.

I understand the math is complicated. Experiments have been tried in Stockton, California with a targeted five hundred bucks a month. Sometimes people suggest the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (annual, universal to residents since 1982, typically $1,000–$3,000 nominal) provides insight, but it shows mixed/suggestive evidence; synthetic-control work finds no clear differential rise in Anchorage CPI relative to other U.S. metros in one study, while another notes uncertainty and possible modest positive effects around introduction. Businesses sometimes run discounts timed to dividend payouts.

None of the UBI efforts so far are permanent and sufficient to replace a “living” income, which, if the left is to be believed, is $25 an hour or $50K a year. Some people envision a “Star Trek” sort of society where everything is free, money I unnecessary, and everybody (except the Klingons) live in harmony with the nice, pink-skinned Earth people.

As far as I can tell, at least until Deep Space 9, no currency ever changes hands. Everyone in the Federation seems to “work” for the Federation and, of course, they’re perfectly matched to their work positions. I mean, Scotty was born an engineer. You also get any food you want from this nifty device called a replicator – no charge! Housing, clothing, transportation, child care, medical care, education – all provided by the Federation. What a deal!

But we don’t have replicators – unless you classify a cow as one and we sure don’t have power from warp cores, or the dilithium crystals to power them either.

So, the next question is “How much do people get?”

If the payment is insufficient to live on, households still depend primarily on earned income while treating the transfer as supplemental purchasing power.

Because millions of households simultaneously gain additional purchasing power, producers in supply-constrained markets have incentives to capture some of that new demand through higher prices. Over time, the transfer risks becoming normalized, politically untouchable, and only modestly effective at increasing long-run living standards.

Just like today’s welfare system. Any attempt to reform even the most wasteful and ineffective programs are equated with the Holocaust. The 20 hour work/volunteer requirement in the Big Beautiful Bill was seen as an extinction level event.

The next question is if the UBI is a replacement income, what happens to incentive, drive and innovation?

Are people going to continue to push for improvements or will they just sit on their asses and eat fig newtons?

Based on the libs and GenZers posting on TikTok, there are a large number who will go the fig newton route and we have seen what happens to the care and maintenance of public housing where people don’t have ownership.

Absent long-term evidence, I think a reasonable expectation is that UBI would redistribute income more than it would increase prosperity. It may reduce hardships for some households, but after markets and expectations adjust, it is unlikely to produce a dramatic or lasting increase in society’s overall standard of living.

So, it appears the most likely outcome is that UBI would be yet another collectivist project that will fail to produce its intended outcome—except this time around, it would be economic suicide to attempt it at a salary replacement level.

I think this kind of failure is another reason collectivism is an all-in proposition because when everybody is in the boat, no program is ever a failure, it is just another line item in the spending plan that just needs more money.

No Captain Archer, Pike, or Kirk to save us.