I mentioned earlier that I have long questioned whether the War Powers Act (WPA) of 1973, passed over President Nixon’s veto, was constitutional. Ostensibly, it was intended to reassert congressional authority over military engagements, but I think it stands as an unconstitutional infringement on the separation of powers enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

By imposing restrictive timelines and consultation requirements on the President’s ability to deploy military forces, the WPA undermines the Executive’s constitutional role as Commander-in-Chief, creates practical ambiguities, and oversteps Congress’s war-making powers. The Act’s well-meaning attempt to check executive overreach instead disrupts the delicate balance of authority crafted by the Framers, rendering it constitutionally suspect - plus it often opens up actions to public view that require total security if they are to be successful. Somewhere in the past fifty years, the moronic idea has taken hold that we need to disclose to the media the exact time, place, and specific operational details of our military actions or they are not legitimate.

Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution designates the President as Commander-in-Chief, granting the Executive broad authority to direct military operations and respond to national security threats. The WPA, however, mandates that the President notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying forces into “hostilities” and withdraw them within 60 days (or 90 with an extension) unless Congress authorizes continued action. This framework directly encroaches on the President’s ability to act decisively in moments of crisis. Military operations often require swift, flexible decision-making - qualities the Executive is uniquely positioned to provide. By imposing rigid deadlines, the WPA ties the President’s hands, potentially jeopardizing national security. For example, in fast-evolving conflicts like the 2011 Libya intervention, presidents have argued that such restrictions hinder effective responses to global threats. Every president since 1973 has questioned the Act’s constitutionality, asserting that it unacceptably limits their Article II powers.

Moreover, the WPA’s original inclusion of a legislative veto - allowing Congress to terminate military actions via a concurrent resolution - further underscores its constitutional flaws. In INS v. Chadha (1983), the Supreme Court ruled that legislative vetoes violate the Constitution’s bicameralism and presentment requirements, as they bypass the President’s veto power. Although Congress amended the WPA to address this, the Act’s remaining enforcement mechanisms, such as automatic withdrawal provisions, still attempt to regulate executive action in ways that skirt proper legislative processes. These mechanisms effectively allow Congress to micromanage military operations without formally declaring war, a power reserved to it under Article I, Section 8. This overreach distorts the constitutional balance, as Congress seeks to control tactical decisions that fall squarely within the Executive’s domain.

The Act’s vagueness is something only a left-leaning District Court Judge could love – and it compounds its unconstitutionality, framing critical elements in the Potter Stewart pornography territory – that we don’t really know how to define them, but we know them when we see them. Terms like “hostilities” are undefined, leading to inconsistent application. Presidents have exploited this ambiguity, claiming that actions like drone strikes or airstrikes don’t trigger the WPA’s requirements. For instance, during the Obama administration’s Syria operations, the Executive argued that limited strikes didn’t constitute “hostilities,” sidestepping the Act entirely. This vagueness not only undermines the WPA’s intent but also creates a constitutional gray zone, where neither Congress nor the President is held accountable to clear standards. Such ambiguity invites legal and political disputes, weakening the Constitution’s clear delineation of powers.

One cannot ignore that vagueness has a purpose - it functions as a tool to enforce the WPA when there is an executive in power you do not like and ignore it when your guy is in the Oval.

Defenders of the WPA argue it restores congressional oversight, preventing unilateral presidential wars. However, this view overlooks the Constitution’s design. The Framers gave Congress the power to declare war and control funding, not to dictate the day-to-day conduct of military operations. The WPA’s attempt to impose consultation and withdrawal mandates goes beyond these powers, effectively rewriting the Constitution’s allocation of authority. Congress already has robust tools - declarations of war, appropriations, and impeachment - to check the Executive without resorting to an unconstitutional framework.

In my view, the War Powers Act, though born of legitimate concerns about executive overreach, crosses constitutional boundaries by constraining the President’s Commander-in-Chief powers, relying on flawed enforcement mechanisms, and introducing vague standards that invite abuse.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule definitively, but the Act’s persistent tension with Article II and historical presidential objections underscore its unconstitutionality. To preserve the separation of powers, Congress should rely on its existing constitutional tools rather than an Act that disrupts the careful balance the Framers of our Constitution bequeathed to us.