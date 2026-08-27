Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
31m

Even a “perfect” constitution will have to be administered by human beings who are imperfect. Having no government at all would quickly become Hobbes’ “state of nature” like how much of Beirut was during the Lebanese civil war - different districts ruled over by different sectarian warlords.

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Scott McMeekan's avatar
Scott McMeekan
2h

I've long felt the same as you Mike. And it's pretty obvious that both sides are building their coalitions. The battle is going to be ugly this time, hope I'm wrong.

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