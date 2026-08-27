I have the same problem with radical communists that I have with anarcho-libertarians, and it is that the logical endpoint of their arguments for either total government or no government at all ends in the same place – a complete loss of individual freedom.

Of course, that loss comes through different means, but the endpoint is the same.

I’ll get grief for this post/essay, but before my libertarian friends get sand in their vaginas, if you believe in the least government possible, you are a minarchist as I am and not a “no government” libertarian.

I’m not talking to you.

Here’s a little thought experiment.

Suppose tomorrow morning the federal, state and local governments simply disappear. Property still exists, but who determines ownership when two people claim the same land? Contracts still exist, but who enforces them? Someone steals your truck. Who retrieves it? A corporation dumps waste upstream from your property. Who stops it? Two private security companies disagree about whose client is right. Who adjudicates their dispute?

Eventually somebody acquires the recognized authority to decide these questions and enforce the decisions.

Congratulations. You have just reinvented government.

History provides plenty of examples of weak states and power vacuums. They generally don’t produce peaceful communities of autonomous individuals conducting voluntary transactions. They produce warlords, gangs, tribal organizations, militias, oligarchs or some other organization capable of imposing order. The alternative to government isn’t necessarily liberty. Quite often it is government by whoever has the most guns.

This is where extreme libertarianism makes essentially the same mistake as communism, just from the opposite direction. Both require a conception of human nature that doesn’t exist. While communism imagines people eventually becoming sufficiently selfless that coercive institutions can disappear, anarcho-libertarianism imagines people sufficiently respectful of property, contracts and individual rights that coercive institutions become unnecessary.

My question would be the same one Madison seems to have been asking:

Have you met people?

Madison put the problem about as cleanly as anyone ever has in Federalist 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But he immediately identified the other side of the problem: government itself would be administered by those same non-angels: therefore, government must first be powerful enough to control wrongdoing and then structured so that it is forced to control and restrain itself.

Nobody is going to argue that what has been done to the form of the American government put on paper in 1789 has been constitutional or successful but the constant drum beat of “no government” is a hell of a lot different than “not this government and give me something different that complies with founding principles”.

If the assertion is really the latter instead of the former, you will get no argument from me.

James Madison proposed that government is necessary because human beings are imperfect, and government is dangerous for the same reason.

I’m with Madison.

Too bad most voters aren’t - because the people of this nation have allowed this to happen and it didn’t happen because the Constitution is imperfect, it happened because they have allowed desire to overcome restraint.

The problem isn’t simply that politicians expanded government against the wishes of Americans.

Americans repeatedly asked (and allowed) them to.

Everybody at some point complains about the size of government in the abstract while defending the programs, deductions, subsidies, protections, tax cuts, benefits and services that advantage them personally. Everyone wants smaller government beginning with somebody else’s government.

That suggests that the real struggle isn’t libertarianism versus statism. It’s something much older:

Can human beings create enough government to restrain human nature without creating so much government that human nature captures it?

Once politics becomes the mechanism through which citizens submit their wish lists, there is almost no logical stopping point. Everything is fair game. Housing is too expensive. Healthcare costs too much. College costs too much. My industry is declining. My community needs redevelopment. My business needs protection from foreign competition. My student loans are burdensome. Childcare costs too much.

“Do something!”, they loudly beseech politicians - and politicians will gladly oblige because fulfilling desires grants them status and power.

I just saw a clip of Hakeem Jefferies, and he was saying that their job was to solve problems. Far too many politicians, from all spectrums of ideology, think that their job is to “make life better” for people.

As Shakespeare would say, “There’s the rub.”

None of that was ever intended to be “their job”. Their job was always just to ensure and preserve the conditions in which citizens could solve their own problems and make their own lives better. That’s it.

There is no doubt that each complaint lodged could be entirely legitimate - but even a legitimate problem does not automatically create a legitimate function of government.

That distinction has nearly disappeared from American political discourse. We tend to argue about which government solution should be adopted rather than asking the older constitutional question: Why is this government’s business in the first place?

That is considerably more sophisticated than either “government is good” or “government is evil.”

I happen to believe “no government” or even literally returning to the federal government of 1789 is neither possible nor particularly desirable. The United States has 350 million-plus people, nuclear weapons, global financial markets, interstate infrastructure, modern corporations, aviation, telecommunications and problems the Founders couldn’t possibly have anticipated.

Yesterday I wrote about the idea of “cultural lag” and that lag is part of the problem, but returning to the original principle of American government is absolutely possible.

The objective shouldn’t be small government as an abstraction. It should be subsidiarity combined with constitutional government: perform a governmental function at the lowest level capable of performing it.

It comes down to this: People are people.

That means we need government but it also means we should never trust it very much.