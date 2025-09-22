Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6hEdited

But it is also always good to note that the Judeo-Christian tradition does assign a positive role to the State in combatting evil: Paul’s letter to the Romans, Chapter 13: “3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: 4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
5h

For those gloating over the murder of Charlie Kirk, the lake of fire and sulfur awaits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture