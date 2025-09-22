I misidentified Satan the other day in a post as the King of Lies.

In John 8, Chapter 44, Jesus is speaking to a group of Jews and Pharisees and correctly identifies Satan as the Father of Lies:

“You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

I’m both shocked and grateful that in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s memorial, the children of Satan are revealing themselves though the lies they are openly telling about Kirk, his widow, TPUSA, and the attendees of the memorial.

The Huffington Post called it a “ragefest” and a “hate eulogy”. YouTube host David Pakman tweeted “The Charlie Kirk funeral is absolutely disgusting, riddled with speeches that only dial up the temperature. Stephen Miller's was particularly vile.” Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, popularly known as Destiny (300,000 followers on X), said “This Charlie Kirk ‘memorial’ is indistinguishable from a Nazi rally and fuck anyone who wants to pretend it's not”.

By simple comparison to the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, those descriptions hold exactly zero validity – unless you believe Christians, people who are taught to “love thine enemy” are preternaturally hateful and evil.

I guess people see what they are programmed to see, especially people who have sold their souls to the dark. Their job is to crap on any goodness in life and to convince their followers that happiness is fake and any hope for anything other than a life of hate and pain (no doubt caused by the happy people on TV) is foolish.

I’d never heard of Pakman or Bonnell (aka “Destiny”) so I went to their X pages and looked and what I saw was not unexpected. These two are so angry at anything not completely leftist – including independent and moderate positions – they need to be on a self-harm watch.

Bonnell/Destiny's initial response to the assassination, shared during a live stream shortly after the news broke, was to frame the killing as an example of "fuck around and find out" for conservatives, implying that Kirk's inflammatory rhetoric had consequences. He also urged Democrats not to disavow the assassin, calling such disavowals "cucked and weak," and suggested that the left needed to "hate them enough" to avoid appearing soft. He stated he was "pro-genocide" in a broader context, and later refused to condemn the assassination outright, instead saying conservatives should "fear for their lives" and conditioning any calls for calm on actions from Donald Trump first.

A friend of mine asked me for my mental image of these ghouls and I told him the first thing that came into my mind was the image of Satan (Peter Stormare) from the scene in the movie Constantine, where Satan floats in wearing a white suit with black tar dripping from his feet to make a deal with John (Keanu Reeves) as he tries to commit suicide.

Stephen Miller said it best in his address at the memorial yesterday when he said:

“We stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble. And for those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us. What do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy! You are envy! You are hatred! You are nothing! You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity.”

“We build; they destroy” pretty much sums up the historical ethos of the left since about the French Revolution.

How is it possible to deal with people who destroy? People who lie to their followers, who refuse to see good in people, and who certainly seem to relish their servitude in darkness?

It might sound corny, but I think a key to the answer comes from the intro to the old Superman serials – “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”

Although I lean more toward the Archangel Michael swinging a sword and chopping off heads (because I don’t believe God expects us just to sit back and take it), in Christian theology the concept of "vanquishing evil people" is approached not through personal vengeance or violence but through spiritual, moral, and communal means, rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Bible.

Christians are called to address evil - whether in individuals or systems - through love, prayer, forgiveness, and reliance on God’s justice, while recognizing that ultimate judgment belongs to God. God “fights” Satan through the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, the empowerment of believers, the spread of divine truth, and the ultimate judgment foretold in Revelation. The conflict is not a contest of equals but a demonstration of God’s sovereignty, with Satan’s defeat assured through the cross and finalized at the end of time.

Maybe I’ll be one of the “left behind” from those novels, because I honestly believe Satan has so stained so many souls that there is likely to be more assassinations, and the assassins and those fueling them are not going to stop. I’m in the “God helps them who help themselves” camp, so I may wind up not worthy at rapture time.