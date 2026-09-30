Contrary to postmodernist thought about truth, there is a point where “is” is “is” and “is not” is “is not” – and rational decisions can lead to positive – and negative – consequences and conclusions. There are absolutes in human existence.

Something I think gets lost in the ceaseless debates is that absolutes may not be completely absolute at every conceivable level of precision but are finite within a certain frame of practical reference. There are levels of precision about reality that simply do not matter to our daily prosecution of human life. When we say someone is 67 years old, although at any instant his actual age is 67 years, 143 days, 11 hours, 26 minutes, 14.7 seconds, and so forth, the statement “he is 67 years old” isn’t false because it lacks infinite precision.

The statement “water freezes at 32°F” is operationally true for ordinary human purposes. A physicist can immediately qualify it further depending upon need: pressure matters, impurities matter, nucleation matters, and even what we mean by “freezing” can require greater precision. None of that makes 32°F useless or false when deciding whether to salt an icy sidewalk.

I doubt that the precise time it takes for the Earth to make one rotation about its axis matters as much to a factory worker in Mississippi as it does to an astrophysicist tracking a spacecraft from Mission Control in Houston.

What I am trying to point out is that things can be true at the resolution relevant to ordinary human affairs. Greater precision might be relevant for some purposes and become patently absurd for others.

The point I am trying to make, and perhaps unartfully, is that “not perfectly absolute” is not synonymous with “relative.” There is an enormous conceptual territory between infinite precision and “everything is interpretation.” Reality does not have to be infinitely precise to be objectively useful because truth can possess a resolution appropriate to its purpose.

I point this out because people arguing in bad faith can apply useless precision as a tactic to deny whether something is or is not.

My longtime friend and mentor and I recently had a conversation about my posts in support of free-market capitalism, and he pointed out an attack angle on my argument, one that I guess I had considered went without comment.

I failed to point out that capitalism depends upon rational decision-making – and we know, and it has been confirmed by observation and study, that humans are not always rational. As a matter of fact, they are often irrational.

But there are levels of rationality and irrationality that matter and there are those that don’t. It is like the examples above. What matters is whether human beings are sufficiently rational, often enough and in the relevant circumstances, for their economic decisions to produce useful information about what they want, what they value, what they will pay for, what they will produce, and what risks they are willing to accept.

There is an old saying in the trades that you may have heard: “Good enough for government work.” It literally and figuratively means close is often good enough for the situation. A 2X4 cut a sawblade thickness on either side of the mark is either too long or too short, so it is technically out of specification, but in practice the difference may make no difference whatsoever to the strength of the wall being built.

Such is true in daily life, economics and society. There is a range of rationality within which capitalism can function. The fact that a consumer occasionally buys something foolish, a businessman makes a terrible investment, or an investor panics does not establish that voluntary economic exchange cannot work. It establishes that human beings are human.

The mistake is demanding a degree of perfection from one system that we would never demand from anything else.

If capitalism must fail because human beings sometimes behave irrationally, then what replaces it? Whatever the alternative, it will still be populated by exactly the same irrational human beings. The difference is that instead of making decisions primarily about their own money, property and circumstances, some of those imperfect people will now be empowered to make decisions about everyone else’s.

That does not eliminate irrationality. It merely changes who gets to impose the consequences of it.

We see the same selective demand for precision in political arguments. We are told, in effect, that a government program can waste enormous sums and perform poorly, yet if somebody somewhere benefits, the expenditure is justified. At the same time, a tax reduction can be condemned because its benefits are not distributed with mathematical equality among every income group. One policy is judged by whether it produces any good at all; the other is judged against an impossible standard of distributive perfection.

That isn’t precision. It is changing the tolerance depending upon which result one wants.

And that brings me back to the 2X4 example.

Anyone who has built anything understands that tolerances exist. A dimension can vary and still be acceptable. The existence of the tolerance does not mean there is no correct dimension, nor does it mean every dimension is equally good. At some point the board is too short, the wall is out of plumb or square, the structure becomes unsound, and fails.

Human affairs work much the same way.

We don’t need perfectly rational people for rationality to matter or perfectly efficient markets for markets to convey useful information. We don’t need infinitely precise definitions for words to have meaning – and we don’t need perfect knowledge of reality before we can say that something is true.

Imperfection does not prove relativism and sometimes close really is close enough.

Sometimes the tolerance is exceeded. Wisdom consists partly in knowing the difference.

Eventually there is a dark line where on one side of it, the board fits, on the other, it doesn’t and no amount of argument about the philosophical ambiguity of measurement will make the wall stand.