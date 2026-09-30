Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
Sep 30Edited

One faced with such criticism is usually being countered by someone who doesn’t like your point and just wants to argue. You have 3 main choices:

1. Ignore them

2. Engage them in an endless string of clarifications until one of you is exhausted

3. Use the Red Forman defense

https://youtube.com/watch?v=SBS_Ukbe2Vk

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Eric Sieber's avatar
Eric Sieber
Sep 30

Key sentence: “That isn’t precision. It is changing the tolerance depending upon which result one wants.” And notably it uses a word to which the left constantly beats their drum…

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