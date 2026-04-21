Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
3h

"If Iran has to shut in wells for any length of time, it won’t be without damage and is it is possible any recovery could take decades."

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not sure I see the Iranian zealots, as the type to think or plan for decades. All they care about is whatever damage they can get away with inflicting today.

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
2h

Heh…

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