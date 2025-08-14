Prior to the American Civil War, blacks in America faced the physical imprisonment of race slavery.

Now, 159 years after slavery was abolished in America, Black Americans are still imprisoned by race. Their warden now is the intellectual imprisonment of Critical Theory, particularly of the Critical Race variant that defines every issue, failure and success in terms of race and race only.

I think it is curious that I, a white man who grew up poor in Mississippi and attended public schools and public university, am told I know nothing about "the black experience" when cable TV, politics, and academia are filled with black Americans who grew up in relative affluence (like Jasmine Crockett, Symone Sanders-Townsend), often attending private prep schools and private colleges like Oberlin, Occidental, Stanford, Harvard, Yale and others (Barack and Michelle, Cory Booker, Hakeem Jefferies) – and often obtaining law degrees, are judged better to opine on the subject than I ever could.

Based on my early life, I can guarantee I know more about the so-called “black experience” than a multi-millionaire, multi-racial former president and his victimhood obsessed wife.

President Trump’s actions to reduce crime in DC is an interesting study in this paradox.

DC is a federal city operating under the Home Rule Act that has a black mayor and black leadership. It is 43.26% black (290,772 people), the largest racial group, though their proportion has declined from 50.03% in 2010 to 40.91% in 2020. Notable concentration in Wards 7 and 8 (Southeast quadrant), where ~88% of residents are African American.

A 2024 report noted 95% of homicide victims in DC were black, aligning with suspect demographics and reflecting concentrated violence in predominantly black neighborhoods.

If one wants to make the biggest impact on crime, especially violent crime, in the shortest time possible, one will target the areas with the highest violent crime rate – and based solely on statistics, that is going to be the predominantly black areas in Ward 7 and 8.

So, why would one suppose there would be a resistance to help in reducing crime in the predominantly black areas?

Symone Sanders-Townsend, the former press secretary for Bernie Sanders, chief spokesperson for Kamala Harris, and current MSNBC host, seemed to indicate that she didn’t feel safe in DC due to the presence of cops. She has stated that white cops are killing black people, which is not, nor has it ever been, substantiated by data. One is left with the deduction that she doesn’t want white cops enforcing the law because it is racist or something.

Other pundits, white and black, defended rioting and looting during the Floyd riots in 2020 and 2021. These same pundits defend black “flash mob” attacks on stores and most recently officials in Cincinnati called for the white man who was beaten by a black mob to be arrested and charged for “inciting” the felonies perpetrated on him.

Then these same people openly claim that white people should not be involved in governing black people because they don’t understand black culture.

And that is when I ask this question:

“What culture are you defending? Are you saying that ‘black culture’ features violence, murder, theft, drug use and dealing, drive-by shootings, vagrancy, single parenthood, a hatred of education and discipline, teen criminals and then blaming whites, Asians, and Hispanics for the result?”

Let’s not kid ourselves – Debbie and I were watching Gutfeld! last night when Tyrus correctly stated that these YouTube and TikTok clips of mobs fighting, random assaults on people, so-called street “takeovers”, and store looting are not filled with white kids wearing polos and khakis.

I don’t believe the black mothers of these black kids want this culture.

Some seem to see the problem at its extremes – either treat Ward 7 and 8 residents like zoo animals or wall them off and let them sort it out themselves.

I don’t believe that – and I don’t think Trump does either. I have always thought that you can’t build a storm shelter in the middle of a tornado, in the case of DC – and other major blue cities – you must pacify it before you can have a rational conversation about how to go forward.

That is what this is about.

President Trump is the only one who has the stones to do it – and in the process, is making the Democrat and NeverTrump loons who want the chaos to continue with them in charge look like the total clowns they are.