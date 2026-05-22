Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
11h

Do you think it may have something to do with the changes in our preschools, schools, colleges and universities? Not to mention the changes in MSM.

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VAnderson's avatar
VAnderson
12h

Your essays continue to challenge me, make me think deeply and give me hope that there are still sane voices in this country. Thank you.

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