Western Civilization is approximately 3,000 years old if we date its beginnings to ancient Greece, but its intellectual, religious, political, and cultural foundations reach back 4,000 to 5,000 years to Mesopotamia where writing, law codes, organized government, and mathematics began to spread in an organized societal concept.

Of course, each subsequent age brought with it changes unique to the people of the time, discarding some aspects, adopting new things – but the core remained the same. What I think of as “western” began about 3000-3500 years ago when the ancient Greeks began to incorporate of the ideas of popular government, democracy, and individual freedoms.

In his final book, “The Fatal Conceit”, F.A. Hayek wrote:

“To understand our civilisation, one must appreciate that the extended order resulted not from human design or intention but spontaneously: it arose from unintentionally conforming to certain traditional and largely moral practices, many of which men tend to dislike, whose significance they usually fail to understand, whose validity they cannot prove, and which have nonetheless fairly rapidly spread by means of an evolutionary selection — the comparative increase of population and wealth — of those groups that happened to follow them. The unwitting, reluctant, even painful adoption of these practices kept these groups together, increased their access to valuable information of all sorts, and enabled them to be ‘fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it’ (Genesis 1:28). This process is perhaps the least appreciated facet of human evolution.”

One might say that the basic performance of Western civilization has become habit.

Imagine how hard it is to break one of your habits that has developed over a few years, much less change the civilizational habits that have been ingrained in a civilization and its cultures for 30 to 35 centuries.

Now imagine breaking all your habits, good and bad.

That’s what the left is trying to do to America by institution a mass campaign to teach people that what for 3000 years has been good is now bad and the last 250 years in America has been the worst of all.

If you are paying attention, there is almost nothing the motive force behind the contemporary Democrat Party, totalitarian communism, does not demand to change.

The trolls who read this are going to squeal when they read that last statement, but it is undeniably true

For a totalitarian communist system to function effectively, it is not enough to compel people to obey the objectives of those in power; they must be persuaded to embrace those objectives as their own. This is accomplished through propaganda, control of information, and the deliberate manipulation of language. Rather than openly rejecting established values, those in authority redefine them, convincing people that the new meanings represent what they have always believed but previously failed to understand. By retaining familiar words while fundamentally altering their meanings, totalitarian regimes can transform public understanding of right and wrong without appearing to abandon traditional principles.

The result is systematic corruption of language and thought in which people come to accept imposed beliefs as their own convictions, making coercion less necessary because conformity has been internalized.

In the Christian bible, in Isiah 5:20, the prophet Isaiah condemns the moral inversion of a society in which people deliberately redefine right and wrong to suit their own purposes, justifying wickedness while condemning righteousness by saying:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

It is an inversion of reality on a civilizational scale.

For good or ill, having an authority to enforce the rules is the purpose for government and that means some form of authoritarianism, in our system that authority was designed to be controlled by the people – that is why we vote for different people to represent us in our republican form of government.

But the “totally not communist” communists in the Democrat Party want to take that control and put it in the hands of bureaucracies and technocracies – for the “common good”, of course, but The problem is that there is no universally agreed-upon definition of the “common good”. People have different needs, priorities, ambitions, and moral convictions. Consequently, those directing a planned economy must eventually impose their own hierarchy of values on everyone else. What begins as an effort to coordinate economic activity for the benefit of society becomes an exercise in compelling individuals to conform to decisions they may neither support nor accept.

And that is why collectivism always, and I mean always, becomes authoritarian.

Controlling the means of production, the allocation of resources, employment, and economic opportunity, it also acquires enormous power over the lives of individuals. Resistance to central planning becomes an obstacle to achieving the collective objectives, creating pressure to suppress dissent, restrict individual choices, and concentrate authority in increasingly fewer hands.

While they scream that they are “defending democracy” the truth is that democracy is the last thing they want. Democratic institutions themselves become inconvenient when voters or their representatives obstruct the planners’ objectives, so they must go – that is why there are so many calls from the Democrats to eliminate the Presidency, the Senate, bastardize the Supreme Court, and turn the House into a “people’s plebiscite” with so many members that agreement becomes impossible and it becomes a rubber stamp for the central planners.

Sitting Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin’s threats of legal persecution of any who opposes her party is just a foretaste of the main course.

Authoritarianism need not be the original intention of collectivism to become its logical consequence.

The danger lies not necessarily in the motives of those who seek to control society for its own good, but in the coercive powers they must acquire to accomplish their objective.