Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
7d

You hit the nail on the head and are preaching to your choir. The MSM organ plays the notes and the Dems sing the tune. I fear for America.

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
6d

The late, great El Rushbo stated "The last thing democrats want to do is run for reelection." See what leftist Daniel Ortega did down in Nicaragua? He simply came out & stayed "no more elections". So he's "president" for life.

The handwriting has been on the wall for quite some time now, starting back in the late 1950's with the publishing of "The 45 Stated Goals of Communism"...

https://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/watchwomanonthewall/2011/04/the-45-communist-goals-as-read-into-the-congressional-record-1963.html

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